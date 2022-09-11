The Pierre boys and girls soccer teams hosted Brandon Valley on Saturday, but the games were split at one a piece.
The girls started the day off with a tough 3-0 shutout while the boys returned the favor with a 2-0 win over the Lynx.
In the first game, the story was missed opportunities for the Govs' girls.
After Brandon Valley scored within the first seven minutes to make it 1-0, junior Ryann Barry tried to tie things up later in the half for Pierre, but the Lynx’s goalkeeper saved the shot on goal.
As the final seconds of the opening period ticked down, the Govs had another opportunity to get on the board.
Pierre (5-4) attempted to score off a nice cross pass, but Brandon Valley’s defense stood tall.
“It's kind of been the theme of the season,” head coach Kira Swenson said. “The girls have a really good build up, they're playing great balls to each other and we're just not capitalizing on those. And like I've said before, you have to put it in the back of the net to win the game. You don't get points for passing and dribbling.”
The same thing continued in the second half for Swenson’s team.
Following a second goal by the Lynx (4-1-4), the Govs tried to stop the bleeding eight minutes later off a corner kick. But the attempt failed despite another nice cross pass that set up Pierre with a shot on goal.
And once again, Brandon Valley’s goalkeeper made a diving save to keep the Govs off the board.
Barry expressed her team’s frustration of not cashing in on those scoring opportunities.
“It was very frustrating," she said. “But, for the most part, I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure and going on to the next play instead of letting it bring us down the rest of the game.”
Perhaps the most controversial play occurred around the 14.5-minute mark when Pierre tried to cut the deficit to one.
Sophomore Grace Richter set up the goal opportunity when she passed the ball across the field in an attempt to assist her teammate, who was nearing Brandon Valley’s goal posts.
A Lynx player deflected the pass off her head but right to the Govs.
Pierre then kicked the ball towards the upper-right corner of the goal, but it bounced off the goalkeeper’s hands and hit the top crossbar. As the ball went up in the air and returned to the ground, Brandon Valley’s goalkeeper saved it just in time.
Swenson, along with the entire Govs bench, shouted in frustration because they thought the ball passed the goal line.
Can’t get much closer than this.Pierre’s bench couldn’t believe this wasn’t called a goal since the ball almost crossed the line.Still 2-0 BV | 14:35 2H#CJsports pic.twitter.com/0P5bduStyJ— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 10, 2022
“Yeah, that was really frustrating,” Barry said. “But again, I think we did a good job of getting right back into the game and then dropping back on defense to try to win the ball and get another opportunity. But, yeah, we just have to keep trying to capitalize on those plays.”
Despite questioning the no-goal call, Swenson noted that “you can't just rely on the refs to win the game.”
Up next, the girls host Brookings (3-4-1) on Thursday at the PILC Soccer Complex at 3 p.m.
Pierre’s head coach shared how her team can find a way to score when it has the chance to do so going forward.
“We've been working on things at practice. We're improving,” Swenson said. “It's just the game speed kind of throws us off, but the girls are more than capable. You're watching warm ups. They're doing exactly what we want them to do. Just kind of got to find a way to finish.”
On the boys' side, it was an emotional day for the seniors.
Before the game began, 14 of Pierre’s 16 varsity players were recognized for their contributions to the soccer program.
But the Govs didn’t let their emotions get the best of them, as they shut out Brandon Valley, 2-0.
Senior Devon Flottmeyer scored the first goal for Pierre with about 24 minutes left in the first half. Later, with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game, senior Rylan Derry sealed it after he outhustled the Lynx and kicked a nice shot past the goalkeeper.
Pierre’s Rylan Derry extends the lead for @TFRiggs.2-0 Govs | 11:59 2H#CJsports pic.twitter.com/CnGzF7ISsU— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 10, 2022
“I say we started out the game a lot harder than we did (against Harrisburg),” senior Landon Bertram said. “We've been struggling with that the first part of the season. And so, today, I think we started out pretty strong, and they definitely weren't a bad team. But I think we played pretty well.”
Bertam added that coming into the Brandon Valley game, the team was sore after a hard-fought, 2-1 win over Harrisburg. He said that likely prevented Pierre from scoring more goals against the Lynx (0-8-1).
“(During Friday’s) practice, we went very light and we noticed that a lot of the players needed to stretch out a lot,” head coach Miguel Manriquez said. “We did a couple of other stuff for the (Brandon Valley) game, but, other than that, it was just a very light practice. So, luckily, we have a couple of days off to get ready for Thursday's game.”
For the fourth time this season, the Govs (6-2-1) kept their opponents from scoring. Pierre’s defense has only allowed three goals in its last five games.
“I think our defense is great. I think it's the best in the state,” senior Cordell Schlichenmayer said. “We have a great backline, right outside backs, and I think we played a fantastic game. A fantastic game against their great offense and that's probably the strongest thing is their offense.”
Up next, the Govs hope to keep their defensive momentum going when they host Brookings (3-4-1) on Thursday at the PILC Soccer Complex at 3 p.m.
So, what will Pierre continue to work on going forward?
Well, priority number one will be health.
“Just making sure that everyone gets stretched out because a lot of them were cramping up (today),” Manriquez said. “We have to keep going, the season is not over yet. We have to keep getting wins, moving up in the standings. So just making sure that we keep the momentum that we're doing and just finishing up the season.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.