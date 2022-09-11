The Pierre boys and girls soccer teams hosted Brandon Valley on Saturday, but the games were split at one a piece.

The girls started the day off with a tough 3-0 shutout while the boys returned the favor with a 2-0 win over the Lynx.

The Govs suffered their fourth loss of the season to Brandon Valley on Saturday.
Pierre's Ryann Barry goes for the ball while fending off a Brandon Valley player.
Pierre's Gracelyn Taylor fends off a Brandon Valley player for the ball on Saturday.
Pierre's Landon Bertram battles for the ball with a Brandon Valley player.
Pierre's Cesar Ramirez during the Govs' 2-0 win over Brandon Valley on Saturday.

