Pierre’s wrestling teams welcomed Aberdeen Central on Thursday, as the Governors swept the Golden Eagles on Senior Night at T.F. Riggs High School. The girls started the night off with a 33-11 win, and the boys capped it off with a 33-27 victory.

For the girls, they tallied four pins and one win by decision. Junior Sydney Uhrig in the 106-pound division, freshman Kezrey Benning at 120, senior Gianna Stangeland (132), eighth-grader Abbigail Lewis (142) and sophomore Ciara McFarling (285) all pinned their opponents for Pierre.

Gianna Stangeland

Pierre's Gianna Stangeland pinned Aberdeen Central's Jasmine Maas 1:26 into the first period during Thursday's duals.
Dani Ringstmeyer

Pierre's Dani Ringstmeyer beat Aberdeen Central's Ula Martin by a 10-5 decision during Thursday's duals.
Deegan Houska

Pierre's Deegan Houska pinned Aberdeen Central's 1:22 into the first period during Thursday's duals.
Alex Oedekoven

Pierre's Alex Oedekoven during Thursday's duals.
Tristan Spencer

Pierre's Tristan Spencer defeated Aberdeen Central's Brody Aesoph by an 18-6 major decision.

