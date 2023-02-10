Pierre’s wrestling teams welcomed Aberdeen Central on Thursday, as the Governors swept the Golden Eagles on Senior Night at T.F. Riggs High School. The girls started the night off with a 33-11 win, and the boys capped it off with a 33-27 victory.
For the girls, they tallied four pins and one win by decision. Junior Sydney Uhrig in the 106-pound division, freshman Kezrey Benning at 120, senior Gianna Stangeland (132), eighth-grader Abbigail Lewis (142) and sophomore Ciara McFarling (285) all pinned their opponents for Pierre.
“All in all, our girls stuck to what they do, and that’s all we ask them to do. Wrestle a smart match and give it all you got,” Govs girls head coach Matt Thorson said.
Stangeland, one of five seniors, impressed in her final home match. She recorded the Govs’ fastest pin at one minute and twenty-six seconds into the first period versus Golden Eagles wrestler Jasmine Maas.
“I went out there (Thursday) just to have fun. It’s my last home duel. It’s been a long ride, and we’ve got a couple of weeks left. I’m just trying to take it all in and enjoy the time I have,” Stangeland said. “So it was exciting to finish at home with a win.”
Thursday was extra special for Stangeland. Not only since it was her last home dual at Pierre but because she faced the same opponent she saw during her first year at the varsity level — Aberdeen Central.
“My very first home dual was against Aberdeen, so it was kind of a full-circle (moment),” Stangeland said. “I still remember, I was the very first dual that night. Getting to see how far I’ve come, physically and mentally, is really rewarding. It just makes the night even more special.”
Thorson touched on how these seniors have impacted the girls wrestling program now and for the future.
“They’ve been a special group of girls since coming into the inaugural season their sophomore year. Seeing them grow from year one to now is a pretty special journey to be with them. They’ve come a long way,” he said. “There were some tears before their matches (Thursday). But I’m extremely proud of them for how they wrestle every time they step out on that mat. They’ve done a good job of paving the way for future Governors.”
And while the girls weren’t necessarily tested on Thursday, it took nearly all 14 matches for the boys to win their final dual of the season.
Pierre got off to a quick start, as it led 22-0 entering the sixth match. But Aberdeen clawed its way back by winning the next five of seven by a combined 24-7 score to make it 29-24 Govs.
Despite Pierre losing its final match, junior Tristan Spencer would end up putting this one on ice for the Govs after his 18-6 major decision win over Golden Eagles wrestler Brody Aesoph in the 138-pound division.
Overall, Pierre tallied two pins and six wins by decision, including sophomore Jacob Mason’s 5-3 sudden victory against Aberdeen’s Will Allen at 106. Senior Deegan Houska (160) and junior Chance Carda (182) recorded pins for the Govs.
“We had to go through a little bit of adversity to get that dual win — not exactly what I expected,” Pierre boys head coach Shawn Lewis said. “We expected to win at 220 and at heavyweight. And when we, ultimately, get pinned and give up those points, that’s nearly an 18-point swing, nine points in each match. So, props to our guys for being able to weather the storm a bit. Not exactly the best showing in our last (home dual) of the year, but at this point in time, a win is a win.”
Houska explained how the Govs kept their composure despite the Golden Eagles threatening late.
“We all know that’s wrestling,” he said. “We have teammates (to give us encouragement). After (Joshua) Rydberg’s match, Trey (Lewis) and I went straight to him and said, ‘See him at regions.’”
For Houska, he got his pin versus Golden Eagles wrestler Cordell Rychlik just one minute and twenty-two seconds into action.
“It felt good to get a win in my last home match,” Houska said. “At first, I wasn’t supposed to have a match because (one of their wrestlers) was hurt. But I’m glad I was able to finish it with a match.”
Gavin Stotts, one of four seniors, won his match over Aberdeen’s Samson Flakus by a 7-2 decision.
“It’s the best way to go out, I guess,” Stotts said. “I couldn’t have done any better than I did, and I’m just thankful for everybody that’s helped me along the way.”
Stotts shared what it means to him to win his last-ever home dual at T.F. Riggs High School.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “For all these great fans that we have here, it’s a great place to wrestle, and I’m glad I was able to do it here my whole career.”
On top of its win, Pierre also got back its starting wrestler at 113 in freshman Alex Oedekoven. Thursday was his first time back on the mat after breaking his left wrist in practice following the East-West Duals on Jan. 21, but Oedekoven showed little rust.
He defeated Aberdeen’s Porter Lozenski by a 8-0 major decision.
“He wanted to get a good match in before regions, just to see what he could and couldn’t do,” Lewis said. “He looked really good, looked really fresh.”
Before Thursday’s matches, Lewis had a heart-to-heart with his four seniors, knowing it was the last time they would wrestle at their home gym.
“I told them before we came downstairs that I love them, and I truly mean that,” Lewis said. “We’ve been through a lot together. I’ve been with these guys since they were in first and second grade for the most part. The crazy part is (Chase) Carda was in Fort Pierre to start and Houska was in Chamberlain and Rydberg was in Harrisburg to start. So, realistically, Stotts has been the Pierre guy the whole time. Any time you get closer to graduating a crew you’ve been tight with, it’s tough as a coach.”
Up next, the girls will partake in the Harrisburg Invitational on Saturday at 9 a.m.
“This is probably going to be one of the biggest tournaments besides state, so we’ll see a lot of good wrestlers this weekend,” Thorson said. “It will kind of be a preview of what state will look like. We want our girls to compete hard every time they go out there — and it doesn’t really matter who lines up across from us. We’re going to go out there and wrestle our match. No matter what happens, win or loss, we’re going to keep our head up knowing that we wrestled as hard as we could.”
The boys, on the other hand, will have a few days to prepare for the Region 3A Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 18 at Todd County High School at 10 a.m.
“The goal is to win and move on,” Lewis said. “We gotta be able to start our state tournament early — if you don’t make it through the region, you don’t get into the state bracket. So, realistically, next week is when our state tournament starts.”
