As the Pierre boys basketball team goes through their first week of practices in preparation for a new season, the Governors have come out with an energy level that has impressed the coaching staff.
“Our energy is great,” head coach Brianna Kusler said during Tuesday’s practice. “We’ve got kids that are helping out everybody else around them. It’s not all just coming from us coaches. The kids that are in the gym right now, they really want to be here and they want to compete for one another. And that’s something that, as a coach, you couldn’t ask for any more.”
Not only are the Govs pumped to get things rolling, they are eager to get a bad taste out of their mouths — last season’s 79-74 loss in overtime to Sioux Falls Jefferson in the AA SoDak 16 on Mar. 5.
“I think a lot of us are ready to go,” senior guard Lincoln Kienholz said. “We’ve all kind of bought into what she’s doing. And I think, especially from last year and a playoff loss like that, I don’t think anyone wants that again. So I think we’re gonna keep coming in working hard.”
Last season, Pierre finished sixth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) standings and had a 9-12 record, which made it five consecutive years since the program last had a winning season. Kienholz and company hope to end that streak.
“I think we need to sit down and just talk about that stuff,” Kienholz said. “Because I think there’s a lot of guys that have been here and played varsity for the last three, four years. They’ve experienced a bunch of losses, and that’s not fun at all. So I think that brings in a lot of motivation as well.”
But they have even higher aspirations than just ending the season with a winning record. Kienholz said the Govs want to make it back to the AA State Tournament — something Pierre hasn’t done since 2017. The program last won a state championship in 2013.
But for Kusler’s squad, it’s all about taking it one practice, one game at a time. In fact, the team’s mantra is “own the moment,” and the third-year head coach explained why.
“We have eight seniors that are going to be graduating after this, and they have a lot of incredible moments and things that they’re going to do after they’re done (here),” Kusler said. “But don’t look ahead to those types of things before you just take advantage of the opportunities that you have right now and finish off. And just take advantage of the moments that you’re given right now because they do have an opportunity to be very successful.”
And a big reason why is that Kusler only lost two players from last year’s squad. This year, Pierre will be a veteran group, and the Govs also return two key players in Kienholz and senior Jackson Edman.
Last season, Kienholz received AA All-State First Team and All-ESD honors after averaging 19.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also surpassed 1,000 career points during his junior campaign.
Edman was also a force for Pierre, scoring 12 points per game. The 6-foot-7 forward joined Kienholz as an All-ESD member and recently signed with Black Hills State University on Nov. 21.
Kusler expects opposing defenses to make it a priority to stop Edman and Kienholz, which will allow more opportunities for others.
“We see a lot of confidence in a lot of our guys,” Kusler said. “And what’s so great about the nucleus that we have is any given night you may see somebody have 10, 12, 15 points — or maybe not even from the points element of things. But they’re just playing their role. And they’re playing awesome defense, they’re getting the boards, they’re doing all of the right things that we’re asking them to do for the betterment of the team. We’re really excited about what they can bring.”
But one player perhaps under the radar for the Govs is Ben Heisler. Edman and Kienholz expect a big year from their senior teammate.
“He can jump out of the gym. So yeah, I expect a lot out of him,” Edman said. “But he just needs to build that confidence. And once he builds that confidence, he can be up there with Lincoln and I scoring (just) as much.”
Kienholz provided his own expectations of the team’s offense and where most of the production will come from.
Pierre averaged nearly 60 points per game last season.
“I think we’re gonna be good. We’re gonna move fast,” Kienholz said. “Just in (Monday’s) practice, (Coach Kusler) said that we’re gonna be doing more transition stuff. Just let us play a little bit because we’re so athletic.”
Something that Kusler and her team looks to improve this year is defending homecourt. Pierre went an even 6-6 at Riggs High School Gym last season, including losing five of six at one point.
“Last year, there were times where it felt like it was a disadvantage for us to be at home,” she said. “And I don’t know if that was necessarily nerves or what it might be that they felt some pressure to perform at home.”
Kusler, who remains the lone female head coach at the AA boys basketball level, shared what fans can expect differently when watching the Govs at home in 2022-23.
“It’s really an opportunity to be able to play in front of this crowd and to really use it to elevate our game, not to necessarily use it negatively,” she said. “So I think that’s going to be something just with their maturity that they’ve had over the last year. You’ll really see that they’re embracing the crowd more than maybe straying away from the crowd.”
Pierre will open its new campaign versus Rapid City Stevens on Dec. 9 at Riggs at 7 p.m. The Govs won the last matchup, 68-38, on Dec. 10 to begin last season.
The Raiders finished 10-10 overall and 12th in the AA standings, one spot behind Kusler’s squad.
“They lost a considerable amount of athletes last year, and they — just like we did last year going into that first game — you’re really kind of going in blind as far as what to expect,” Kusler said. “There isn’t a ton of scouting, necessarily, from the opposition, but we’ll certainly scout certain things from last year.
But at the end of the day, we really want to focus on ourselves and make sure that we’re establishing ourselves, defensively. Establishing our identity, defensively, and then using that defense to propel into our offense and getting some easy looks in transition.”
