As the Pierre boys basketball team goes through their first week of practices in preparation for a new season, the Governors have come out with an energy level that has impressed the coaching staff.

“Our energy is great,” head coach Brianna Kusler said during Tuesday’s practice. “We’ve got kids that are helping out everybody else around them. It’s not all just coming from us coaches. The kids that are in the gym right now, they really want to be here and they want to compete for one another. And that’s something that, as a coach, you couldn’t ask for any more.”

Lincoln Kienholz
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz received All-State First Team and All-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors last season. He averaged 19.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Govs.
Christian Busch
Pierre's Christian Busch drives to the basket during practice on Tuesday.
Ben Heisler
Pierre's Ben Heisler with the ball during practice on Tuesday.
Carson Ahartz
Pierre's Carson Ahartz finishes a layup during practice on Tuesday.

