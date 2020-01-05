The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team looked to break into the win column this past weekend. They hosted the Watertown Arrows and Brookings Bobcats in a pair of games at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
Friday night’s game saw the visiting Arrows jump out to a 22-6 first quarter lead. The Govs rebounded from their slow start by outscoring the Arrows 21-15 to make the game 37-27 at halftime. The Govs kept up that momentum by taking a 41-40 lead at one point in the third quarter. The Arrows woke up in the fourth and went on a 13-2 run to take a 55-43 lead. The Govs couldn’t quite make enough shots to claw back. The Arrows won 55-49.
The Govs were led by senior center Grey Zabel, who had a monster game, getting a double-double of 23 points and 16 rebounds. The Arrows were led by senior forward Brandon Smith, who had 23 points. Senior guards Mason Morris and Cooper Heiser each had ten points. While the Govs got more rebounds than the Arrows, it was poor free throw shooting and turnovers that would be their downfall.
Saturday’s game was a nailbiter against the Bobcats. The visitors held an 18-17 lead after one. They extended that lead to 29-24 at halftime. The Govs outscored the Bobcats 13-10 in the third quarter to make the game 39-37 going into the fourth. The two teams were neck and neck going into the final moments. Down 52-50, a shot by Govs senior forward Paul Adam was just off the mark. The Bobcats emerged with a 52-50 victory.
The Govs were led by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had a career high 18 points. Zabel added 12 points. The Bobcats were led by senior guard Trent Broksiek, who had 19 points. Junior forward Nick Schefers had 18 points. The Govs once again had more rebounds than their opponents, but they couldn’t get the shots to fall that they needed.
The Govs (0-5) will have a busy week of action at home at Riggs Gymnasium. They will take on the O’Gorman Knights (3-2) on Tuesday night, and the Rapid City Stevens Raiders (3-3) on Friday night. Varsity tip-off for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. They will close out their homestand with a game against the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. All three games will be streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page and on sportsticketlive.tv.
