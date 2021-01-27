The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team went on the road to take on the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in Aberdeen on Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles emerged with a 70-60 victory.
The Govs held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter. That lead would not last, as the Golden Eagles took a 32-28 lead at halftime. They extended their lead to 51-42 after three quarters. Both teams played well in the fourth quarter, with the Golden Eagles outscoring the Govs 19-18.
Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 25 points and nine rebounds despite playing with a hurt ankle. Sophomore forward Jackson Edman had 12 points and 15 rebounds, while sophomore guard Jack Merkwan had 10 points.
Junior guard Harrison Reede led the Golden Eagles with 21 points. Junior forward Noah Behrends had 14 points, while sophomore guard Spencer Barr had 12 points. Junior forward Alec Voegele had 10 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
The no. 8 ranked Golden Eagles (8-3) will next see action against the no. 9 ranked Brandon Valley Lynx (5-5) on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The no. 13 ranked Govs (4-6) will host Matthew Mors and the no. 2 ranked Yankton Bucks (10-2) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
