The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball teams played a pair of games this past weekend. They played the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors in Sioux Falls on Thursday before hosting the defending champion Brandon Valley Lynx at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday.
The Warriors jumped out to an 18-11 first quarter lead. They extended that lead to 39-26. The third quarter was the worst quarter for the Govs. They scored just nine points, while the Warriors scored 20. The Warriors put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 15-11 in the fourth quarter. The Warriors won 74-46.
The Warriors outshot the Govs 56 percent to 28 percent. They also outrebounded the Govs 27-24, although the Govs did hold a 10-7 offensive rebound advantage. The Govs had 14 turnovers, while the Warriors had nine.
The Warriors were led by senior center Ganin Thompson, who had 13 points. Sophomore guard Mikele Kambalo and Kemmer Schramm each had 12 points. Senior center Grey Zabel led the Govs with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Senior forward Paul Adam had 11 points.
Saturday’s game saw the defending champion Lynx prove why they are the champions. They raced out to a 19-8 first quarter lead. The Lynx extended that lead to 41-20 at halftime. They continued that momentum in the third quarter by taking a 59-30 lead into the fourth quarter. The Govs finally outscored the Lynx 12-11 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. The Lynx came away with a 70-42 victory.
The Lynx were led by junior forward Jackson Hilton, who had 13 points. Junior guard Aydin Lloyd added 10 points. The Govs were led by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had a game high 14 points. Senior forward Paul Adam and senior center Grey Zabel each had 12 points.
The Lynx held a 57-37 percentage advantage in shooting from the field. The Govs did not make a single one of their eight three point attempts. They held a 24-21 advantage in rebounding, but the Govs also committed seven more turnovers than the Lynx.
The Govs (1-16, last in Class AA) will likely be on the outside looking in when it comes to the Class AA playoffs. They have lost eight straight games, and the competition will only get tougher. Tuesday will see the Govs host the Huron Tigers (10-3, no. 3 in Class AA) in their home finale at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tuesday night’s game will be Senior Night for the Govs. The Govs will honor seniors Justin Houlette, Paul Adam, Matthew Lusk, Grant Judson, Josh Rowe and Grey Zabel. There will also be a Special Olympics performance at halftime. The Govs will continue their season against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (9-5, no. 4 in Class AA) in Sioux Falls on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.