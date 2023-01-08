Pierre boys basketball fell to Sioux Falls Washington, 63-57, on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School, giving the Governors back-to-back losses after a 5-0 start to the season.
Senior forward Benjamin Heisler pointed to the Govs’ early struggles, where they ended the first quarter trailing 16-9.
“We got to start the game off with way more intensity on the defensive end and just have the same energy throughout the whole game than we did,” he said.
Pierre head coach Brianna Kusler agreed.
“I thought early on our focus — maybe we had some lapses there. And defensively, we just weren't as sharp as we needed to be against a really athletic Washington team,” she said.
Offensively, Heisler led the Govs with 20 points while senior guard Jacob Mayer scored 14, including four three-pointers. Senior forward Jackson Edman pitched in with 11 points.
For Heisler, he tallied 16 points in the final two quarters. Heisler noted that his second-half success came from grabbing offensive rebounds and putting himself in “better opportunities to score” in general.
Pierre’s Cade Kaiser with a nice touch pass to Edman, who finishes with authority. Timeout Warriors.20-17 SF Washington | 4:39 2Q #sdpreps #CJsports pic.twitter.com/PO4Qg8opZT— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) January 7, 2023
“I think he kind of turned a switch and went in attack mode, and we need that out of him from the get-go,” Kusler said. “I kind of felt like he was maybe a little bit passive in the first half, and then he became much more aggressive — both him, Jackson and Jacob and all of those guys.”
Kusler added that the Govs (5-2) need to keep that aggressive mentality and not let opposing defenses dictate their offense.
Pierre’s largest deficit came late in the fourth quarter when it trailed 57-45 with under two minutes left. But the Govs kept fighting, and it almost paid off.
After a missed Edman free throw with just 16 seconds left, Heisler grabbed the offensive board and banked it in. That basket capped off a 12-4 Pierre run to make it 61-57 Warriors (3-1).
Edman said better intensity, defensively, and passing helped the Govs claw their way back.
“We saw it on Thursday, and we saw it tonight as well. We're not just going to go away,” Kusler said. “Now we need to put ourselves in position to not have to come back. Because both of the times we've been forced to come back from pretty significant deficits, we've ended up on the losing end. So we've got to make sure that we're starting early with both the defensive intensity and offensive production.”
On Thursday, Pierre suffered its first loss at Sioux Falls Lincoln when the Patriots beat the Govs, 72-62, as Kusler’s team committed a season-high 20 turnovers.
In order to get out of this two-game skid, Edman said his team needs to continue building confidence and their chemistry.
“We're just all not on the same page,” he added. “I think a big thing with us is confidence. We got to believe we can do this, especially against the Sioux Falls teams. We've been underdogs most of our life against these guys. But now we gotta have that confidence and think that we're better than (them) because we are.”
Up next, the Govs host Winner (3-0) on Tuesday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Kusler quickly previewed the matchup with the Warriors.
“They're a bunch of athletes. They're going to come with a ton of intensity both defensively and offensively. They'll be attack-minded, and they’re pretty capable scores from the perimeter as well,” she said. “So we've got to make sure that, defensively, we're sound and able to get some things done on our side of things.”
Heisler explained how Pierre can get back in the win column.
“We just got to go out Tuesday with a lot of energy, and that's just a game we gotta go get,” he said.
