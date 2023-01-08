Pierre boys basketball fell to Sioux Falls Washington, 63-57, on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School, giving the Governors back-to-back losses after a 5-0 start to the season.

Senior forward Benjamin Heisler pointed to the Govs’ early struggles, where they ended the first quarter trailing 16-9.

Benjamin Heisler

Benjamin Heisler led the Govs with 20 points versus the Warriors on Saturday.
Jackson Edman

Pierre's Jackson Edman dunks the ball while playing against Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday. He finished with 11 points.
Carson Ahartz

Pierre's Carson Ahartz shoots the ball versus the Warriors on Saturday.
Christian Busch

Pierre's Christian Busch during Thursday's loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments