Pierre sophomore forward Jackson Edman puts up a shot over Douglas' Dylan Schelske during a game at Riggs Gymnasium on Jan. 14. Edman had 20 points and 17 rebounds against the Patriots in Box Elder on Jan. 22.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team took to the road on Friday night for a battle with the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder. The Govs defeated the Patriots 68-60.

The Govs started out the game by outscoring the Patriots 22-15 in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 41-24. The Patriots cut into the Govs’ lead in the third quarter, but a made three point shot by sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz gave the Govs a 53-42 lead going into the fourth. The Patriots outscored the Govs 18-15 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.

Rebounding and accurate shooting were key in getting the Govs the victory. They outrebounded the Patriots 46-30, and shot 47 percent from the field to 34 percent for the Patriots.

Kienholz led the Govs with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while sophomore forward Jackson Edman had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Senior center James Mikkonen was third in line with eight points.

Junior guard Darrel Knight led the Patriots with 16 points. Junior guard Conner Sauvage and senior guard Kyle Shields each had 12 points.

The no. 13 ranked Govs (4-5) have won three straight games, while the no. 15 ranked Patriots (3-7) have lost three straight. The Patriots will next face the Custer Wildcats (6-5) in Box Elder on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The Govs will face the no. 9 ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (7-3) in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

