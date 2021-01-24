The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team took to the road on Friday night for a battle with the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder. The Govs defeated the Patriots 68-60.
The Govs started out the game by outscoring the Patriots 22-15 in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 41-24. The Patriots cut into the Govs’ lead in the third quarter, but a made three point shot by sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz gave the Govs a 53-42 lead going into the fourth. The Patriots outscored the Govs 18-15 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
Rebounding and accurate shooting were key in getting the Govs the victory. They outrebounded the Patriots 46-30, and shot 47 percent from the field to 34 percent for the Patriots.
Kienholz led the Govs with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while sophomore forward Jackson Edman had 20 points and 17 rebounds. Senior center James Mikkonen was third in line with eight points.
Junior guard Darrel Knight led the Patriots with 16 points. Junior guard Conner Sauvage and senior guard Kyle Shields each had 12 points.
The no. 13 ranked Govs (4-5) have won three straight games, while the no. 15 ranked Patriots (3-7) have lost three straight. The Patriots will next face the Custer Wildcats (6-5) in Box Elder on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The Govs will face the no. 9 ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (7-3) in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.