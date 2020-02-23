The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball season came to an end on Saturday night in Sioux Falls, but not in the way that they would probably have liked.
The Govs played the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in Sioux Falls in their regular season finale. The Patriots jumped out to a slim 11-10 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 31-28 at halftime, and 47-36 after three quarters. The Govs went on a run in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Patriots 24-20. That wasn’t quite enough, as the Patriots came away with a 67-60 victory.
The Govs were led by senior forward Paul Adam, who had 16 points. Senior center Grey Zabel had 15 points, while freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz had 12 points. Senior guard Grant Judson added 11 points.
The Patriots were led by senior guard Sam Fawcett, who had 23 points. Senior guard Max Burchill had 16 points, while senior forward Elliott Hackett had nine points.
Despite the loss, the Govs out-rebounded the Patriots 28-20. Turnovers and missed free throws proved to be their downfall. They had 11 turnovers, while the Patriots had four turnovers.
Saturday’s game was the final game in the Governors basketball career for seniors Paul Adam, Justin Houlette, Grant Judson, Matthew Lusk, Josh Rowe and Grey Zabel.
The Patriots (10-7, no. 7 in Class AA) will play three games this week to end their regular season. The Govs (last in Class AA) will end their season with a 1-19 record, with that lone victory coming on the road against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers.
