The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams took to the road this past weekend. They played the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Friday, and the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Saturday.
The Govs boys defeated the Raiders 2-1 to give head coach Matt DeBoer his first victory at the helm of the Govs soccer program. The Govs first goal came in the 20th minute when senior defender Jack Walsh scored. The second goal of the game came when junior midfielder/forward Carston Miller found the back of the net. The Govs got assists by Cole Peterson and Ethan Campea.
“These boys played with incredible heart and passion,” DeBoer told the Capital Journal. “I’m a very proud coach.”
The Govs girls game ended in a 1-1 tie. The lone goal by the Govs came from Lexi Campea in the 22nd minute. Stevens senior forward Ellie Schad scored the goal for Stevens.
The second game of the weekend for the Govs boys saw the Cobblers win 1-0 on a header by senior defender Erik Keohane. Seven of the 14 shots that the Cobblers took were on goal.
For the second time in as many days, the Govs girls saw their game end in a tie. The score was 2-2 this time around. The Cobblers goals were scored by senior Emma Avery and sophomore Kylea Becker. The Govs goals were scored by eighth grade forward Ryann Barry and junior midfielder Paige Isburg.
The Govs soccer teams next see action against the Huron Tigers in Homecoming Week action on Thursday at the PILC Soccer Fields. The Govs boys (1-3-2) will take on the Tigers (3-3-0) at 4 p.m. CT. The Govs girls (2-2-2) will take on the Tigers (0-5-1) at 6 p.m. CT.
