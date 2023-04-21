The Pierre boys tennis team hosted a triangular Thursday at Griffin Park, where the Governors split duals with Milbank and Mitchell.
Pierre took care of the Bulldogs, 8-1, but the Kernels swept the Govs, 9-0.
“There were a lot of positives that happened in both,” Pierre head coach Emily Williamson said following her team’s loss against Mitchell. “Many positives in the matches with Milbank, and, of course, it feels great to win. I want them to remember what that feels like.”
“And then with Mitchell, it's the things we can control and the things we can’t. So, I think there are things we should be taking away from both of our duels today,” she added.
As the scores suggest, Thursday was a tale of two duals for Pierre.
The Govs found themselves in the driver’s seat most of the way versus Milbank, as they won eight of their nine matches against the Bulldogs. But a number of those wins didn’t come easy.
Four of Pierre’s victories were separated by just a total of six points.
Williamson was pleased how her boys “fought through” those close matches.
“I think we did very well,” she said. “A lot of the things we worked on in practice this week were implemented flawlessly on the court. We really worked on our doubles this week, and that really paid off, as well as our mental game.”
The Govs went unbeaten in their three doubles versus Milbank. Junior Devin Dodson and freshman Lucas Hight won their match, 10-9, after a 7-3 tiebreaker, while senior Carter Gordon and sophomore Jacob Leiferman ended with a 10-8 advantage.
Sophomores Jake and Joe Mikkonen also came out victorious following a 10-6 win over Milbank’s Isaiah Korstjens and Will Muellenbach.
“We have pretty good chemistry — not to brag,” Joe Mikkonen said of playing doubles with his twin brother Jake. “But it's just our consistency playing tennis. That’s what we can work on.”
Joe Mikkonen mentioned consistency because they seperated themselves early on before allowing Korstjens and Muellenbach to get back into the fold.
“To start, we were both doing well. And then, once it reached 3-0, we started to kind of fall down a little bit,” Mikkonen said. “I think we just didn't hit enough, like for serves in. And then I had a couple of missed volleys, which didn't help.”
It also didn’t help that ferocious, howling wind gusts constantly swept through Griffin Park, which made playing difficult, Mikkonen found.
“You can not put a shot up in the wind, and it'll just carry. And it's super hard to place your shots,” he said. “But I feel like that just makes you a better tennis player. You learn how to keep it low.”
Another challenge that the twins faced was that Jake had been playing on an injured right ankle, which limited his range of motion on the court.
Jake Mikkonen said he “rolled” it during Tuesday’s practice.
“It hurt to run and move quickly,” Mikkonen said following Pierre’s dual versus the Bulldogs.
Not only did he play doubles against Milbank but singles as well. Mikkonen defeated Korstjens, 10-5.
After shaking his opponent’s hand, the sophomore Gov limped off the court, clearly in pain. He said his ankle was “toast at that point.”
“It’s pretty hard not to think about it or concentrate on it as much,” Mikkonen said. “But if you can, it shouldn’t impact you.”
Overall, Pierre (2-5) found itself on the winning end in five of its six singles matches. Leiferman had the largest margin of victory after a 10-3 win over Milbank’s Will Snaza.
Williamson gave her thoughts on the Govs’ singles matches to begin Thursday’s triangular.
“You know, singles is a different game than doubles,” she said. “You're out there by yourself, and I think a lot of our success came down to mental toughness, again. Their matches were close, and they played through them.”
Unfortunately, for Pierre, Jake Mikkonen’s ankle injury held him out of its dual versus Mitchell. Williamson, as a result, had to adjust her doubles lineup.
Joe Mikkonen partnered with Gordon for the first time, and that lack of prior chemistry certainly didn’t help against a tough Kernels squad. Mitchell’s Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer beat the Govs duo, 10-4.
“We had never played together before, but we did pretty decent for our first time ever playing with each other,” Gordon said. “Mitchell's a really good team. And like I said, Joe and I had never played together before. I'm not trying to make an excuse, but it does give them a little bit of an advantage that this is the first time Joe and I played together.”
Gordon noted that Mauszycki and Fuhrer were extremely aggressive at playing the ball, no matter where it was hit.
“It'd be at the net, you try and lob it up, they slammed it. You hit it back, they move back. And if you try to go to the net at all, they just hit it right and they hit it hard,” Gordon added. “One of the most aggressive (duos) I’ve ever seen.”
Leiferman and sophomore Weston Northrup also played as doubles partners for the first time. They got swept by Mitchell’s Levi Loken and Drake Jurke, 10-0.
Despite the result, Leiferman walked away impressed by how Northrup performed in his first varsity doubles match.
“He's been doing really well lately,” Leiferman said. “It's a good experience for him to get out there in varsity doubles, and I felt like he played pretty well.”
And according to Williamson, that experience seemed to have benefited Northrup.
“To throw him in at two is a big ask, but he was excited,” she said. “When I talked to him afterwards, he said that there's some things he learned. And I think that's really positive. So that was nice to hear.”
Pierre would end up losing all three of its doubles matches against the Kernels, and Williamson said the wind played a factor.
“The wind was just so tough,” she added. “The gusts were crazy, and it's really hard to cope through that.”
“Our mental toughness was not as good as it was earlier against Milbank,” Williamson continued. “But again, on a long day like this with the wind, it's really easy to become defeated.”
The Govs also struggled in their singles versus Mitchell and lost all six matches. Leiferman came the closest to getting a match win after falling to Loken, 10-4.
“So I was a little nervous for the singles after the doubles losses. I wasn't sure how they would come back from that,” Williamson said. “I talked to most of them before the singles matches and just reminded them, ‘It's a fresh start. We can't change the wind. The only thing we can control is our attitude.’ And I think they did better in singles.”
Even in defeat, Williamson had some positive takeaways from Thursday’s dual with the Kernels.
“We had some really nice serves. We were getting to the net, (and) our groundstrokes looked good. They just weren't as consistent as we would like them,” she said. “And, again, the wind was just really mentally defeating for us. So I'm excited to see Mitchell again in a few weeks, hopefully, on a better day. Because I think we can be more competitive with them in the future.”
