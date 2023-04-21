The Pierre boys tennis team hosted a triangular Thursday at Griffin Park, where the Governors split duals with Milbank and Mitchell.

Pierre took care of the Bulldogs, 8-1, but the Kernels swept the Govs, 9-0.

Austin Nicholson

Austin Nicholson

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

