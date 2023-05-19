The Pierre boys tennis team wrapped up their season following a ninth-place finish at the SDHSAA State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament held on Monday and Tuesday at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls, scoring 112 team points.
Aberdeen Roncalli took home the team crown after tallying 200.5 points.
“We were hoping for a fifth-place or a top-half finish, and we didn't meet that goal. And that's okay,” Governors head coach Emily Williamson said Thursday. “Despite us losing a couple of first-round matches, I was a little curious how the boys would respond to that, as far as our standings as a team went. And overall, I think everyone played through those first-round losses and continued to attempt to score points for the team.”
“So even though it wasn't that fifth-place or top-half finish, I'm still pleased with the outcome,” she added.
While no Govs won their particular bracket, they still impressed at the state tournament.
Sophomore Weston Northrup had Pierre’s best finish, as he placed fourth in singles. After a first-round bye, Northrup, the fourth seed in Flight 6, beat No. 5 Jacob Bellefeuille of Roncalli (6-4, 7-6, (10-8)) in the tiebreaker, to advance to the championship semifinals.
But the sophomore Gov would end up falling to top-seed Henry Beckloff of Rapid City Christian, 7-5 and 6-1, respectively, and then Sioux Falls Christian’s Jack DeYoung, the No. 3 seed, 10-5, in the third-place game.
Even still, Williamson walked away impressed by Northrup’s outing.
“Weston has stepped up tremendously this year. He has learned a ton in practice. His skills have improved, and he's become a better competitor on the tennis court,” she said. “And in the state tournament, Weston was so calm, and he gave the No. 1 seed a nice run in his semifinal match — Weston performed very well.”
For senior Carter Gordon, he finished ninth and was the consolation champion of Flight 5 as the No. 10 seed.
Gordon opened his state tournament singles with a loss to No. 7 Hayden Fogelman of Vermillion by scores of 7-6 (5) and 6-3, respectively. That defeat and a bye set up a match with Spearfish’s Leo Isburg, the No. 6 seed, in the consolation semifinals.
But Gordon struggled early versus Isburg, trailing 0-5 to start. The Pierre senior said he was “pretty upset” at this point, so Williamson decided to have a quick chat with him.
“Emily came up to me, and she's like, ‘Hey, c’mon. You got nothing to lose. Just try and enjoy it,’” Gordon said.
And this pep talk was just what he needed.
“I just started coming back and just played really good tennis,” he said.
Gordon would go on to win 10 of the next 12 games, beating Isburg, 10-7, to advance to the consolation championship.
“Especially being down 0-5, most people would not come back from that. That's a pretty bad feeling,” Gordon said. “It was just amazing that I stayed level-headed, and Emily was great with helping me out.”
He would go on to win the consolation title after taking care of St. Thomas Moore’s Carter Stamper, the No. 9 seed, by the same score.
Gordon said that he won his consolation-championship match by “placing the ball really well with a nice forehand or backhand,” making it difficult for Stamper to return it.
Govs junior Devin Dodson ended up 10th in Flight 1 as the seventh seed. Similar to Gordon, Dodson began his state tourney singles in the loss column.
He fell to No. 10 Joe Schulte of Milbank, 7-6 (6) and 6-4, respectively, despite beating Schulte twice earlier this season.
Dodson topped Schulte, 10-8, in a triangular on Apr. 20 at Griffin Park and then again by the same score in the Pierre Invitational on May 5-6 at Griffin.
But Schulte got the best of Dodson at the state tournament.
“That kid was playing really well that day, and he played really well against me. I just thought to myself, ‘There's not a lot I could do about it,’” Dodson said. “I just had to overcome that game, and then go on to the second round with more hope of finishing ninth.”
Following a bye, he bounced back nicely with a 10-2 win over No. 11 Caiden Mandernach of Vermillion in the consolation semifinals.
“I just went into it like, ‘I'm here to just play tennis and hopefully do well,’” Dodson said. “The first couple of games that I played against him, I was just hitting my shots really well. I guess, it just kind of gave me a little bit of a confidence boost. And (I) finished off my match against him well.”
The junior found himself on the losing end in his next match, though, falling to Roncalli’s Cason Hellwig, the No. 9 seed, 10-5.
Dodson said, overall, he played “decent,” given the fact this was his first year in the Flight 1 spot after being in Flight 3 last season.
In Flight 2 of state tournament singles, Govs freshman Lucas Hight, the No. 7 seed, couldn’t quite pick up a win.
He lost to No. 10 Lucas Green of Vermillion, 6-3 and 6-0, respectively, in the opening round and then fell short against No. 6 Dhruv Goyal of St. Thomas Moore, 10-0, in the consolation semis.
Pierre sophomore Jacob Leiferman, the seventh seed in Flight 3, saw his singles journey end in the fifth-place semifinal round.
He beat No. 10 Grant Freeling of Vermillion (4-6, 6-1, (10-3)) to start, followed that up with a loss to No. 2 Andrew Daugherty of Lennox (6-0, 6-1) and then got swept by No. 6 Andrew Levine of St. Thomas Moore (10-0).
Govs junior Keller Herman entered Flight 4 as the ninth seed.
He took care of No. 9 Austin O'Bryan of Spearfish (6-2, 2-6, (10-7)) in the first round, lost to top-seed Jack Hancock of Rapid City Christian (6-0, 6-0) in the championship quarterfinals and fell to No. 5 Braeden Strain of St. Thomas Moore (10-6) in the fifth-place semis.
In doubles, Gordon and Leiferman brought home the Flight 2 consolation championship, but the No. 7 seed had to show some resolve to do so.
They opened with a first-round match versus No. 10, Gregory Grabow and Charles Whitesitt of Milbank. The Bulldogs duo got the best of Pierre’s by scores of 6-1 and 6-3, respectively.
“We didn't play our best tennis. That's just how it happens sometimes, and that's just how the sport works. Milbank played great, and props to them for having a good tournament,” Gordon said. “But you know, we didn't let the loss defeat us.”
The Govs’ Flight 2 duo rebounded with wins over No. 11, Lucas Green and Mason Freeling of Vermillion (10-7) and No. 9, Dennis Crandall and O'Bryan of Spearfish (10-6).
“We didn't go out with two losses and get bumped out of the tournament. We still made our mark,” Gordon said. “It was really rewarding knowing that we didn't give up and we still tried the absolute best that we could.”
In Flight 1, Dodson and Hight, the No. 9 seed, picked up the team’s only first-round win in doubles. They defeated No. 8, Michael Levine and Goyal of St. Thomas Moore, 6-4 and 6-4, respectively.
“The first couple of games, we just had a lot of confidence hitting the ball, and we were hitting in our shots every time. It was looking good,” Dodson said. “We were just celebrating after every point, just having fun, playing tennis — We did really well in that match.”
Williamson had quite the praise for her tennis players after their first-round victory.
“That win against St. Thomas Moore was an incredible match. That's the best tennis I've ever seen them play in my coaching career, and, certainly, this season,” she said. “They played very, very hard, and they played hard at the right time in the state tournament.”
That victory set up Pierre’s duo with a match against top-seed Noah Greni and Andrew Dobbs of Rapid City Christian, the eventual Flight 1 champions. Dodson and Hight ended up losing, 6-1 and 6-0, respectively.
“I think it was a good match for us because we really hadn't felt something like that all year, where both of us had confidence during the match. And we were both playing really well,” Dodson said. “I think it just helps give us a good mindset about what we got for next year.”
Herman and Northrup paired up together, and they entered Flight 3 as the 10th seed.
This Govs duo lost to No. 7, Taiden Pierce and Maguire Studer of Madison (6-2, 6-3), in the first round and No. 11, Will Muellenbach and Tanner Hallquist of Milbank (6-2, 6-0), in the consolation semis.
Williamson said this was the first time Herman and Northrup had played doubles together in “several weeks.”
“Even though they lost, they were still putting together some really beautiful doubles points for two people that have played very little together and, maybe, were lacking some chemistry as doubles partners,” she added. “So I was really impressed with the things they were able to come up with.”
Pierre’s head coach explained the message she gave to her boys following the state tournament.
“We talked about the things that they did in this tournament that were positive that they struggled with throughout the season,” she said. “Playing through those difficulties, continuing to play despite a loss — I told them that I was very proud of them for being able to do that and maintain a positive attitude. It was huge, and it helped us to win some other matches. So I think that was a huge takeaway for them.”
Williamson shared what it was like coaching this group of Govs in 2023.
“Overall, this was a great team to work with,” she said. “Kids that were very easy to get along with, very coachable. And overall, we had a lot of fun.”
Williamson stated that she was “pleased” with how this year went for her squad. But she wants her boys to keep honing their skills throughout the offseason.
“I'm excited to see the kids continuing to play throughout the summer, whether it be in some USTA tournaments, local tennis leagues or just with each other throughout the year,” Williamson said. “We have the skill, we have the drive to be very competitive in future seasons. I just hope that the boys can realize that, continue to work hard, improve every day throughout the summer and come back very strong next March.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.