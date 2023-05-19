Devin Dodson

Pierre's Devin Dodson during the SDHSAA State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament held on Monday and Tuesday at McKennan Park. The Govs finished ninth overall after scoring 112 team points.

 South Dakota Public Broadcasting

The Pierre boys tennis team wrapped up their season following a ninth-place finish at the SDHSAA State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament held on Monday and Tuesday at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls, scoring 112 team points.

Aberdeen Roncalli took home the team crown after tallying 200.5 points.

Weston Northrup

Pierre's Weston Northrup, middle-right, placed fourth in Flight 6 singles at the SDHSAA State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament held on Monday and Tuesday.
Jacob Leiferman

Pierre's Jacob Leiferman tosses the ball up for a serve during the SDHSAA State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament held on Monday and Tuesday.
Carter Gordon

Pierre's Carter Gordon serves it during his doubles match with Jacob Leiferman at the SDHSAA State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament held on Monday and Tuesday.
Devin Dodson, Lucas Hight

Pierre's Devin Dodson, left, and Lucas Hight during their doubles match at the SDHSAA State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament held on Monday and Tuesday.

