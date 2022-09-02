Ashton Griese

Pierre's Ashton Griese scored a personal best two goals against Mitchell on Thursday.

 Tim Ahartz

The Govs boys’ soccer team left PILC on Thursday after thumping Mitchell in an 8-1 win during a strong second-half show.

Pierre scored seven goals in the final 40 minutes of what was a dominant victory.

Rylan Derry

Pierre's Rylan Derry scores one of his three goals on this penalty kick.
Caden Thompson

Pierre's Caden Thompson battles for the ball with a Mitchell defender.

