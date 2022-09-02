The Govs boys’ soccer team left PILC on Thursday after thumping Mitchell in an 8-1 win during a strong second-half show.
Pierre scored seven goals in the final 40 minutes of what was a dominant victory.
Senior Rylan Derry led the way for the Govs, tallying a hat trick.
He scored his second of three goals on a penalty kick with just under 32 minutes remaining in the second half.
Thursday was also a memorable night for senior Ashton Griese, kicking a personal-high two goals during a single match.
Griese admitted that he was frustrated that he didn’t get the hat trick along with Derry.
“Obviously, I was gunning for the trick, and I had a few opportunities,” Griese said. “But can’t beat myself up too much. It was a good second half and good win for the team.”
Seniors Cesar Ramirez, Brady Miller and Elias Gilk all scored one goal each for the Govs.
After the game, head coach Miguel Manriquez shared how proud he was of Griese.
“It’s his first year coming with us, and he’s been doing great the whole season,” Manriquez said. “He was worried about not getting some goals right in the beginning (against Mitchell), and once he got that first goal, he was more comfortable. And you can just see it in practice.”
Less than six minutes into the first half, Ramirez got things started for Pierre (4-2-1) when he slid and kicked the ball past Mitchell’s goalkeeper. But the Kernels (0-3-1) responded with a penalty kick to make it 1-1 with nearly 17 minutes left in the opening period.
The score remained tied at halftime.
Manriquez said his players knew they weren’t playing to their standard, and he was proud of them for hitting the “reset button and getting it done” in the second half.
But Manriquez wants the Govs to not be complacent after scoring their first goal.
“Sometimes, it does happen where we get that quick goal, and we get comfortable. And we just can’t get comfortable,” he said. “We just gotta keep them going. It’s fine that we try to slow the game down after we’re up. But we know that the other team is going to be eager to score that goal and come back at us, which they did. Again, it’s just something that we got to start right off from the beginning.”
Following the girls’ 5 p.m. game, the boys will play the Tigers (1-1-3) on Thursday at Harrisburg High School at 6 p.m.
Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134
Sports Assistant Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
