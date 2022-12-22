Lincoln Kienholz

Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 17 points and two steals while adding eight rebounds and two assists against the Arrows at Watertown Civic Arena on Tuesday.

After a week off due to a local snowstorm, the Pierre boys basketball team resumed action with a convincing road win versus Watertown on Tuesday, beating the Arrows, 64-46.

“We did a good job of being resilient and adjusting to — Watertown brought a lot of pressure. We had to find new ways to do things. It wasn’t as easy as maybe we see sometimes,” Govs head coach Brianna Kusler said. “I think that, offensively, our execution improved throughout the game.”

Jackson Edman

Pierre's Jackson Edman finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal against Watertown on Tuesday.

