After a week off due to a local snowstorm, the Pierre boys basketball team resumed action with a convincing road win versus Watertown on Tuesday, beating the Arrows, 64-46.
“We did a good job of being resilient and adjusting to — Watertown brought a lot of pressure. We had to find new ways to do things. It wasn’t as easy as maybe we see sometimes,” Govs head coach Brianna Kusler said. “I think that, offensively, our execution improved throughout the game.”
Pierre shot 25-of-45 (56 percent) overall and 5-of-11 (46 percent) from three-point range — both season highs. But Kusler added that their defense wasn’t all there, and her players noticed this as well.
“It wasn’t our greatest game, defensively, I think. We were a little rusty,” senior guard Jacob Mayer said. “We didn’t play or really practice for a good five, six days last week, which (Watertown) did not practice either.”
And that’s why Kusler didn’t justify her team’s defensive efforts. Pierre (3-0) totaled just four steals and zero blocks after entering Tuesday’s matchup with an average of 7.5 and four, respectively.
“I think we could sit here and make every excuse in the book. We had a bus ride, we had four days off from the storm,” Kusler said. “But at the end of the day, Watertown had four days off as well. And they came ready to compete right from the get go, and we’ve got to be able to do the same, too. At state, we’re not going to be able to come back if we don’t show up for the first quarter-and-a-half.”
Junior guard Cade Kaiser explained what exactly was missing from the Govs, defensively.
“Right away, we just weren’t communicating like we normally would. And we weren’t playing the best defense we possibly could,” he said. “And all of us knew we could be better. So right away, yeah, a couple of us were a little frustrated. But we stayed together as a team and found a way to pick up our defense.”
While Pierre did enough, offensively, to secure the victory against the Arrows (0-2), Kaiser noted how important it is for the Govs to maintain their identity of turning good defense into easy offense.
“We base our effort on our defensive end. Because if we work hard on defense, our offense — it’s really easy, and we get good simple buckets,” he said. “So we stress our defense a lot.”
Senior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs in points (17) and steals (two) while adding eight rebounds. Senior forward Jackson Edman ended with a double-double after scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 boards. He also made a team-high 7-of-11 free throws.
Senior forward Benjamin Heisler had a solid night as well, tallying 15 points and six rebounds.
But Kusler said that Mayer’s defensive effort was “the difference maker,” even if the stats don’t precisely show it. He finished with three points, one rebound, an assist and a steal.
“Jacob Mayer does a lot of things, defensively, for us that might not result in a steal or anything of that nature that’s going to come in a scorebook,” Kusler said. “But he still buys in every single possession on the defensive side of things, and his energy creates a lot for us.”
Kusler also praised her non-starters, specifically Kaiser and senior guard Brecken Krueger, who scored two points each. Kaiser also tied Kienholz and Edman with two assists.
“They come off (the bench), and they give us a spark every time, defensively,” Kusler said. “We need to get them into a little bit more offensive action, because even if it’s not a score, they create a lot of opportunities for their teammates when they have an attack mentality.”
Kaiser said he’s just doing his job.
“I just try to bring a lot of energy as much as I can and play really well, play really good defense,” Kaiser added.
Up next, Pierre will have its make-up away game with Spearfish (1-0) on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and then play its rescheduled road matchup against Sturgis Brown on Dec. 31 with the time yet to be determined.
Going forward, Mayer shared what his team needs to do to keep finding themselves in the win column.
“I think we just need to get mentally focused to kind of figure out what we want our team to be,” he said. “I think we all know what we want it to be, but we all just need to focus and really buy into our roles. We’re gonna have to just work hard and be ready to get back to the gym.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.