After Saturday’s loss to Sioux Falls Washington, Pierre boys basketball walked away with a “sour taste” in their mouth and a test on the horizon.

Governors head coach Brianna Kusler said she challenged her players in their preparation for Tuesday’s matchup with Winner at T.F. Riggs High School. And the Govs responded in a big way — routing the unbeaten Warriors, 66-32.

Brecken Krueger

Pierre's Brecken Krueger tied Benjamin Heisler with 11 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds versus Winner on Tuesday.
Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz dunks the ball against the Warriors on Tuesday. He led the Govs with 16 points, four assists and five steals.
Cade Kaiser, Carson Ahartz

Pierre's Cade Kaiser, bottom, and Carson Ahartz dive for the loose ball against Winner on Tuesday.

