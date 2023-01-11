After Saturday’s loss to Sioux Falls Washington, Pierre boys basketball walked away with a “sour taste” in their mouth and a test on the horizon.
Governors head coach Brianna Kusler said she challenged her players in their preparation for Tuesday’s matchup with Winner at T.F. Riggs High School. And the Govs responded in a big way — routing the unbeaten Warriors, 66-32.
For Pierre, this game was personal. The Govs (6-2) lost their two previous matchups against Winner, 46-43 last season and 65-62 in 2020-21.
“I challenged them before the game, ‘Take back what they took from you. But don't just take it, make a statement when you're taking it,’” Kusler said.
Mission accomplished.
Senior guard Brecken Krueger said it “felt great” to finally beat Winner (6-1), especially by such a wide margin.
“The past two years, we lost to this team, and we kind of had a chip on our shoulder to finish it out,” he added. “We didn't want to let them come back because last year we had a lead on them at halftime. And we said, ‘We can't let up here because it happened last year, and it can’t happen again. So let's go out and finish the game.’”
Early on, it looked like history would repeat itself after the Govs quickly fell in a 7-0 hole less than three minutes into the first quarter. But that quickly changed when senior forward Jackson Edman scored an easy layup the next possession, assisted by senior forward Benjamin Heisler.
Suddenly, a barrage of points ensued for Pierre, as it went on a 21-2 run the remainder of the period to make it 21-9 Govs.
“I think right away we weren't gelling as much as we would have liked in the first couple of possessions,” Kusler said. “But I'm proud of the guys for staying focused and staying composed within that because we were down like that when we went to Sioux Falls Lincoln just a little while ago. So we could have freaked out and had chaos, but I felt like they really kept their composure. And I think that has a lot to do with just the experience that we have.”
Kusler added that scoring that first bucket allowed the Govs to set up their full-court pressure, which “disrupted” the Warriors.
But senior guard Lincoln Kienholz sure helped sway the momentum towards Pierre when he stole the ball from Winner and soared for a two-handed dunk with just over three minutes left in the first. That slam was a part of 16-straight points for the Govs.
Kienholz shows why he’s one of the best athletes in the state. The Govs are on a 16-0 run!Timeout Winner.16-7 Govs | 2:15 1Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/ys6q0LrgtL— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) January 11, 2023
Kienholz led his team with 16 points, four assists and five steals. He explained why he looks to throw it down whenever the opportunity arises.
“I think it's really fun just because that's kind of one thing I look forward to in basketball is just getting a breakaway dunk like that — and the crowd cheering and my teammates cheering,” Kienholz said.
Kienholz added that he couldn’t have pulled off that breakaway jam without imposing defense on the other end.
“Our defensive intensity was huge (Tuesday), and I probably couldn't have got that dunk without it,” Kienholz said. “Because all of our big plays (Tuesday) came off I came off our defense and steals.”
It’s not every day one sees the type of scoring streak Pierre went on in that opening quarter, but Kienholz knows that it only takes a spark to start a fire.
“You can hit one shot, and you can make one dunk, and then it kind of just gets the whole crowd hyped. And then from there, it just kind of gives you confidence,” he said.
Following that first-quarter run, the Govs continued to pour it on, leaving little doubt who would come out victorious. They led the Warriors, 42-24 at halftime, and Pierre’s biggest margin turned out to be the final score.
On the night, Kusler’s squad shot an even 50 percent overall (25-of-50) and from three-point range (18-of-36) while also going 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) from the charity stripe. The Govs also dished 16 assists, tying a season-high.
Krueger scored 11 for Pierre, along with a team-high eight rebounds. Heisler also finished with 11 points, shooting 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, while Edman pitched in with nine.
Kienholz shared his thoughts on Pierre’s point coming from a multitude of players, and not just one.
“I think a lot of players contributed to scoring, and I think that's huge because we have a lot of diversity,” Kienholz said. “So, with Brecken, Ben, Jacob (Mayer) scoring, Jackson scoring and (Christian) Bush scoring — I think it's huge for everyone because it's not just me that has to make plays. We have a lot of people that will do it.”
Defensively, the Govs found their groove again after holding the Warriors to a season-low in points. Pierre ended with 10 steals and a season-high five blocks. Heisler led his team in that category with three, and Edman added the other two.
“I think that when our defense did break down just a little bit, and they weren't containing (Winner) as well, they still had that really good rim protection from those guys inside,” Kusler said. “And being able to contest difficult shots without fouling is something that's really important because (it’s) not bailing them out and putting them to the line. I thought that we did a really good job of staying straight up and just using our presence as enough.”
Following Saturday’s 63-57 defeat to Sioux Falls Washington, Kusler wasn’t sure if the loss was due to playing in front of the home crowd, something the Govs struggled with at times last season.
But with a dominant win over a solid Winner team, Pierre put those wandering thoughts to bed.
“This crowd is awesome here, and we have tremendous community support,” Kusler said. “This place was rockin’ (Tuesday) I felt like, and if we can continue to make it a positive for us, that's absolutely what we want.”
Up next, will begin a three-game road trip at Brandon Valley (3-2) on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.
Krueger explained how the Govs can get back on another winning streak like they did to begin the season.
“I think if we keep working on our defensive intensity and working as one, together on offense and defense, I think we're going to be a great team when we get to the part where we want to be,” he said.
