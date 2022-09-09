Pierre and Harrisburg may have had polar opposite records entering Thursday’s game at Harrisburg High School, but the Govs knew they were in for a fight.
After a scoreless first half, the boys soccer team used a second-half rally to escape with a 2-1 victory over the Tigers.
Pierre scored both of its goals within the span of four minutes. The first came by way of senior Ashton Griese with just over 24 minutes remaining after a nice lead pass from senior Rylan Derry.
Then, with a little more than 20.5 minutes left, senior Devon Flottmeyer kicked in the game-winning goal for the Govs.
“We got possessed that first half, so we were just going to try and push everybody up,” Flottmeyer said after the game. “We were attacking the ball, getting a little confident and a little comfortable. And I started to dribble the ball up a little bit, take some space. I tried to get it to Rylan, but it was a little bit of a bad pass. I’m grateful we won the ball back because he was able to send me through, and I finished with my left foot, which is surprising.”
Head coach Miguel Manriquez said part of the early struggles, particularly, in the first half were due to his team playing against the wind. The Govs knew then that they would have to rely on shorter and quicker passes rather than longer ones.
“We knew that Harrisburg was going to come against us during that first half, which they did,” Manriquez said. “But we were able to stay composed and play good defense, and then, in the second half, things turned around. We’re able to get more shots on goal, right from the beginning. And then, eventually, the first goal came in and then just kept that intensity the whole time in the second half.”
Something that helped Pierre (5-2-1) right the ship later on was a halftime speech from senior goalie Carson Ahartz.
“So the first half we started off pretty slow, couldn’t really find anything. We were just stuck almost, couldn’t get anything in the back half,” senior Caden Thompson said. “Came out for halftime, had a little speech from our goalie and we were able to just find success by just keep pushing.”
Constant cheers of encouragement from the team’s bench also helped.
“Our bench was loud,” he continued. “They were celebrating every single win, even the little ones. And all of that just helped us get more and more confidence and finally made us break through in that final third.”
But Harrisburg didn’t give in. The Tigers (1-2-4) eventually fought their way back after scoring off a penalty kick with just over 15 minutes remaining.
The pressure mounted even more in the final seconds.
Harrisburg had a chance to tie it when the Tigers prepared for a free kick on Pierre’s side of the field.
But the Govs took a sigh of relief after the kick sailed high over the goal to seal it.
“I was a little nervous but I had confidence in my players,” Manriquez said. “This is something that we have been practicing, not only during this game, but previous games (as well). Being able to finish up whatever game it is, even if we’re up or down, just finish it up as a team. And that’s why we were able to do this.”
Just moments before, a Harrisburg player shoved Thompson after he tried to delay the Tigers’ free kick.
“I wanted to stand in front of it to delay it, so they’d have to wait, kind of get in their head. Like how they do it when NFL kickers want to go for that game-winning kick. They try to ice him out,” Thompson said. “So I was trying to slow the game down. I knew I was gonna get a card for it. I wasn’t too worried. I’m not our biggest threat in the air anyways. But I thought if I could slow the game down, it would make them get a little more antsy and get a little more nervous.”
As a result, the referee gave Thompson a yellow card. But the Harrisburg player was not penalized for his actions.
“When the kid pushed me, I was kind of not expecting that,” Thompson continued. “In my opinion, I believe I should have deserved a yellow for sure. But I believe he should have gotten something. But the game was over, we won. Can’t complain too much.”
Up next, Pierre returns home for a matchup with Brandon Valley (0-7-1) on Saturday at the PILC Soccer Complex at 2 p.m.
Flottmeyer shared what the team will be working on in the coming days.
“We just need to slow the game down a little bit more. A little bit more talking,” he said. “The more passes that we can connect, we do a lot better. The more we move the ball around, the more I find success in our team. Just pushing the ball forward, staying patient and just working the other team (and) making them tired.”
