Rylan Derry

Pierre's Rylan Derry assisted on both goals for the Govs against Harrisburg on Thursday.

 Tim Ahartz

Pierre and Harrisburg may have had polar opposite records entering Thursday’s game at Harrisburg High School, but the Govs knew they were in for a fight.

After a scoreless first half, the boys soccer team used a second-half rally to escape with a 2-1 victory over the Tigers.

Devon Flottmeyer

Devon Flottmeyer scored the game-winning goal for Pierre against Harrisburg on Thursday.
Ashton Griese

Senior Ashton Griese scored the first goal for Pierre against Harrisburg on Thursday.
Landon Bertram

Pierre's Landon Bertram with the ball against Harrisburg on Thursday. The Govs defeated the Tigers, 2-1.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments