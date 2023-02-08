Entering Tuesday’s matchup with Huron at T.F. Riggs High School, Pierre boys basketball had lost five games when decided by single-digits. But the Governors may have turned a corner following their 69-58 win over the Tigers on Teacher-Staff Appreciation Night.

As a team, Pierre shot 26-of-60 (43.3 percent) overall, 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from three-point range and 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) at the charity stripe. The Govs also tied a season-high for rebounds with 44.

Jackson Edman

Jackson Edman led the Govs with 21 points and 13 rebounds against the Tigers on Tuesday.
Jacob Mayer

Pierre's Jacob Mayer scored 11 points against the Tigers on Tuesday, including 10 in the first half.
Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz skies for the two-handed slam versus Huron on Tuesday. He finished with 14 points and a team-high four steals.
Brecken Krueger

Pierre's Brecken Krueger tied with Jackson Edman for a team-high six assists versus Huron on Tuesday.

