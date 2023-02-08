Entering Tuesday’s matchup with Huron at T.F. Riggs High School, Pierre boys basketball had lost five games when decided by single-digits. But the Governors may have turned a corner following their 69-58 win over the Tigers on Teacher-Staff Appreciation Night.
As a team, Pierre shot 26-of-60 (43.3 percent) overall, 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from three-point range and 11-of-15 (73.3 percent) at the charity stripe. The Govs also tied a season-high for rebounds with 44.
“It was just a fun game,” senior guard Jacob Mayer said. “On Friday, we had a come-to-Jesus talk. We kind of just got it figured out. I think we kind of flipped a switch, and we were all kind of just ready to play. We're putting the past behind us and looking forward to the future and trying to get these next five wins.”
Senior forward Jackson Edman shined for Pierre, scoring 21 points and grabbing 13 boards. He also tied senior guard Brecken Krueger with a team-best six assists.
Edman only tallied six points in the first 16 minutes. But he caught fire in the second half, where he scored 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.
“He played really well. It was actually (during) practice on Friday where he kind of got bruised up a little bit. And he didn't practice much (Monday),” senior guard Lincoln Kienholz said. “And then (Tuesday), he came in and just did his thing. Once we gave him the ball, he just did his thing. He found open guys, and then he also scored for himself. So I think he's a really tough player, and he helps us a lot.”
Not only was Edman banged up entering Tuesday’s contest, Govs head coach Brianna Kusler said he was also recovering from an illness.
“You wouldn't have known it based on how hard he played (Tuesday), and that just tells you the type of competitor that he is,” Kusler said. “Once that ball went up, he was locked in, and that adrenaline got going and you really never saw any sort of lapses with him.”
Over his last seven games, Edman has scored in double-figures and is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds during that stretch.
“He's starting to turn that corner of being an aggressor, offensively, for us — and he's always been a significant presence, defensively, as well,” Kusler said. “But I really think that he's starting to establish himself inside and using his length and athleticism to just create some simple scores. And then being able to take it off the bounce and find that mid-range a little bit as well. So, a lot of his game is really starting to come to light right now.”
Along with Edman, a number of Govs contributed. Kienholz finished with 14 points and a team-high four steals. Senior forward Benjamin Heisler scored 12, and Mayer pitched in with 11.
Kienholz explained what Pierre did so well, offensively.
“They kind of switch on everything, so we had to just keep cutting to the hoop,” he said. “(We) just kept finding open guys and kept hitting shots. And I think we did a good job doing that.”
Heisler got the scoring started for the Govs with two free-throws, and Mayer tallied his team’s first field goal after nailing his first three-point attempt a minute into action.
“It's always nice when you're able to hit your first shot like I did. It kind of gives you a boost of confidence,” Mayer said.
That was just the start for the senior guard, as he scored 10 points in the first half. Mayer called himself more of a “facilitator,” but he was Pierre’s primary scoring threat early on.
When asked if he had the mindset of looking for his shot right out the gate, this was his response.
“It wasn't really in my mind, no,” Mayer said. “I just had an open look, and I shot (it). That's one thing that my coaches harp on me is just to shoot more. I'm not the primary scorer by any means. But when I can get an open look, I just look to score. So I was able to do that.”
Tuesday’s affair was a game of runs for both teams. The Govs started play on fire with an 11-0 run and later stretched their lead to 18-5 with just under 3.5 minutes left in the opening quarter.
But Huron responded with an 11-0 run of its own. Pierre led 21-16 after a three-pointer at the buzzer from Mayer.
A nearly identical situation occurred to begin the second half. The Govs opened the third quarter even hotter, going on a 17-0 stretch that gave them a 51-28 lead and forced the Tigers to call a timeout around the three-minute mark.
But, once again, Huron answered. The Tigers went on another 11-0 run to end the quarter, making it 51-39 Govs entering the fourth.
No doubt the highlight of the night came with 4.5 minutes left when Edman lobbed a pass to Heisler, who skied for the alley-oop slam. Unfortunately for Pierre, the referees called a technical on Heisler, which led to two Huron free-throws and an 8-0 Tigers run.
The Govs held off Huron in the final three minutes to improve their home record to 5-2 and 9-6 overall.
“There were stretches where we kind of dominated, and then they kind of came back and hit some shots as well. But, that's just basketball,” Kienholz said. “So, it's just how you respond to it, and we responded probably a little better than they did.”
Before Tuesday’s game, Pierre hit a stretch where it lost four of six games by a combined 12 points after Thursday’s 56-51 defeat to Yankton. Mayer explained that experiencing this allowed the Govs to keep a level head and didn’t let the Tigers’ multiple runs get to them.
“Our whole season, we've just had tons of ups and downs, and we’ve had all those close losses,” he said. “Those games were hard on us, but they also just instilled a little more toughness in us. And so we're able to play through the ups and downs of a basketball game.”
Kusler summed up her team’s win over Huron.
“I think the biggest thing that stood out was everybody playing their role and different kids stepping up at different times and continuing to put the things that we've been emphasizing in practice in action and games. That means the growth is happening as a whole,” she said. “We're coming into a stretch here — this is where we want to start to be peaking and we want to be making those strides to be at the top of the mountain, at the end of the season.”
Up next, Pierre will welcome Bismarck, North Dakota, on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
The Govs lost their previous matchup with the Demons, 73-60, at Bismarck High School. Kusler explained how her squad can obtain a better result Friday on their home floor.
“Bismarck is going to be 84 feet of intense ball pressure. They’re going to be run-and-gun, trying to get traps all over the place. They're gonna play a really fast offense. Right now, they are averaging 16 shots more than their opponents (per) game, so they are not afraid to shoot the ball,” she said. “So we've got to make sure that we're recognizing personnel and recognizing the tendencies. And then being able to play our game and not allow what they do, defensively and offensively, to rush us.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.