The Pierre boys wrestling team hosted the East vs West Duals on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School, where the Governors went 4-0. They beat Spearfish, 72-9, Rapid City Stevens, 54-11, RC Central, 62-9, and Sturgis Brown, 36-27.

“East West Duals is always the highlight of our season,” Govs head coach Shawn Lewis said. “This is always a staple of where we want to start trending in the upward direction, and I think we definitely did that today. We had a great day competing in those duels, won the majority of our matches and just got after it. I was definitely pleased with us getting things done.”

Deegan Houska

Pierre's Deegan Houska beat Rapid City Stevens' Graydon Bakke by major decision, 8-0, during the East vs West Duals on Saturday.
Lincoln Schoenhard

Pierre's Lincoln Schoenhard defeated Rapid City Stevens' Corbin Zent by sudden victory in overtime, 4-2.
Joshua Rydberg

Pierre's Joshua Rydberg beat Rapid City Stevens' Kaiden Strong by a 5-2 decision during the East vs West Duals on Saturday.
Tristan Spencer

Pierre's Tristan Spencer defeated Rapid City Central's Tate Winter by technical fall, 17-2, during the East vs West Duals on Saturday.
Elijah Boutchee

Pierre's Elijah Boutchee versus Sturgis Brown's Aiden Werlinger during the East vs West Duals on Saturday.

