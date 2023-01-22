The Pierre boys wrestling team hosted the East vs West Duals on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School, where the Governors went 4-0. They beat Spearfish, 72-9, Rapid City Stevens, 54-11, RC Central, 62-9, and Sturgis Brown, 36-27.
“East West Duals is always the highlight of our season,” Govs head coach Shawn Lewis said. “This is always a staple of where we want to start trending in the upward direction, and I think we definitely did that today. We had a great day competing in those duels, won the majority of our matches and just got after it. I was definitely pleased with us getting things done.”
Pierre began its day versus the Spartans. The Govs tallied seven victories by way of forfeit and recorded five pins.
Freshman Hudson Shaffer in the 132-pound division, junior Jaxon Ducheneaux at 145, senior Deegan Houska (160), junior Trey Lewis (170) and sophomore Elijah Boutchee (220) all pinned their Spearfish opponents.
“We all pretty much took care of business,” Houska said.
Houska got his fall versus Spartans wrestler Jacob Ellingson 55 seconds into the second period. The veteran Gov revealed what he did well in his match against Ellingson.
“Being able to score on top — that's one of the areas I struggle (every) once in a while. And I was just able to turn him and get the pin,” Houska said.
Against the Raiders, Pierre won 11 of its 14 matches and also recorded five pins — this time by freshman Alex Oedekoven (113), Ducheneaux, Lewis, junior Chance Carda (182), senior Gavin Stotts (195) and Boutchee.
Freshman Lincoln Schoenhard scored a takedown in overtime to beat RC Stevens’ Corbin Zent, 4-2. Schoenhard explained how he avenged a loss to this same opponent earlier this season.
“I lost to the kid earlier this year by a couple of points, but I just stayed to what I knew, (which) was to get on my feet and sprawl hard,” Schoenhard said.
Entering the overtime period, both wrestlers were worn down. But Schoenhard said he used Zent’s exhaustion to his advantage, leading to the match-winning takedown.
“He was tired, and so was I. But I just pushed through and got my feet down,” Schoenhard said.
The Govs picked up another convincing win after their dual with RC Central, as Pierre tallied three victories by forfeit. Ducheneaux, senior Chase Carda (152), Lewis, Chance Carda and Boutchee all pinned their opponents.
“They're a team that's gonna come in and give you their best every time. We just took what they gave us and tried to do our best with it and ended up winning,” Stotts said.
Stotts won his match over Cobblers wrestler Jaxon Morrison with a 5-2 decision. He detailed his dual versus Morrison.
“There was a lot of back and forth. That kid was really strong. He's an incredible athlete,” Stotts said. “I just tried to look for my opportunities, ended up getting the takedown early and then kind of just went with it from there.”
The Pierre wrestler added that he defended Morrison well enough to prevent him from doing what he was attempting to do on offense.
The Govs ended their day by grinding out a hard-fought win over Sturgis. The dual was a wave of momentum throughout, and senior Joshua Rydberg put Pierre on the board first after defeating Scoopers wrestler Zak Juelfs by a 7-2 decision.
Rydberg was patient in the first period but then attacked Juelfs in the final four minutes.
“What I like to do is, (in the first period), I like to tire him out. Because, even though I'm bigger, I still have a really good gas tank and muscle endurance,” Rydberg said. “And then top and bottom in the second, third period is when I shine. So I just made sure I played smart, played good defense and then (went) hard towards the end.”
But after Rydberg’s win, the Govs went cold for a bit. They lost their next five matches, as if Sturgis would run away with the dual.
Then, Pierre shifted the momentum back to its side.
The Govs won six of their final eight matches, including four-straight pins at one point from junior Tristan Spencer (138), Ducheneaux, Chase Carda, and Houska.
“We know from 138 on up that we have some of the top kids in the state in every weight class. It's kind of those guys that we leaned on, specifically, in that duel because duels are all about matchups,” Shawn Lewis said. “And so, if we can really start to rattle off some wins and start to snowball some wins together, we could definitely pour it on a little bit. We expected to win some of those.”
Rydberg shared his thoughts on how everyone performed against the Scoopers.
“Everyone did pretty great,” Rydberg said. “(Coach) Lewis even told us, afterwards, that how they had penciled out, they never would have guessed any of that would have happened. So he said, ‘That's the great thing about wrestling is any two people go out there, (and) one person leaves with their hands up. Anything can go at any moment.’”
Fans of all teams packed Riggs’ gym on Saturday, and Lewis said some have been attending the East-West Duals for “20-plus years.”
But Pierre’s section was especially rowdy during the Sturgis dual to support their Govs, and there’s no doubt it helped.
“It always does,” Lewis said. “Wrestling is an individual sport where you're out there by yourself. You got a team behind you, and then you got an entire (section of fans) behind you as well. It definitely feeds the fuel to go out, pick your head up off the mat and go score.”
Up next, Pierre will dual with the other squad that finished Saturday undefeated — Brandon Valley. The Govs will host the defending Class A state champions on Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School, with the girls’ matches beginning at 4 p.m. and the boys’ at 7 p.m.
“If you want to win a state title, the road goes through Brandon Valley,” Lewis said. “Luckily, they got to come here. So it's going to be a good duel. There's gonna be a lot of swings and a lot of action. They're gonna bring a crowd, and we're gonna bring a crowd. It's gonna get crazy, so I'm excited for it.”
Lewis noted that points will be a “premium” versus the Lynx.
“There's gonna be some weight classes that they're definitely favored in, and we've got to be able to hold them to smaller points,” he said. “On the flip side, if we're favored in a match, we got to be looking to score a lot of points. And so, there are certain matchups where we're going to be telling guys, ‘Hey, you gotta go out there and get six points. You got to get a pin and just get your job done.’”
