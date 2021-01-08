The Stanley County Buffaloes and Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics teams each saw action at the Aberdeen Central Triangular in Aberdeen on Thursday. Competition was held in the varsity and junior varsity ranks.
In the varsity competition, the Govs placed second with a team score of 131.900. The Buffs placed third with a score of 107.600. Aberdeen Central won the varsity competition with a score of 136.000.
Pierre freshman Neveah Karber led all local competitors by placing fifth with an all-around score of 32.600. Freshman Allison Schlomer was the top performer for the Buffs. She placed 11th in the all-around with a score of 27.250.
The Govs junior varsity team won the junior varsity competition with a score of 116.450. Aberdeen Central came in second place with a score of 111.900.
Pierre freshman Jocelyn Corrales led the Govs by tying for first place in the all-around with a score of 29.050. Seventh grader Rebecca Spitzer placed third with a score of 28.400, while Gwen Richter placed fourth with a score of 27.200. Eighth grader Isabella Caauwe rounded out the Govs by placing fifth with a score of 26.200.
The Govs gymnastics team will next see action at the Brookings Invitational in Brookings. Action is scheduled to start at noon. The Buffs gymnastics team will host their annual Stanley County Hula Luau at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.