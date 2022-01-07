The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics teams saw action at the Pierre Gymnastics Triangular at the Pierre Administration Building in Pierre on Thursday. The other team competing was Aberdeen Central.
On the varsity ranks, the Govs placed first with a team score of 137.200. The Stanley County Buffaloes placed third with a score of 120.200. That score for the Buffs was a goal for them, as it ended up being a new season high by over two points.
Individually, the Govs were led by sophomore Nevaeh Karber, who placed second in the all-around with a score of 34.800. Karber also received a state qualifying score in the uneven parallel bars (8.950) and the balance beam (9.000). Freshman Emelia Loe received a qualifying score in the uneven parallel bars (8.700). The top placer for the Buffs was senior Sumar Petersen, who placed seventh in the all-around with a score of 29.600.
On the junior varsity side, the Govs placed first as a team with a score of 119.150. Stanley County placed third with a score of 27.300.
Individually, the Govs were led by Rebecca Spitzer, who placed first in the all-around with a score of 30.050. Anastyn Baade placed fourth with a score of 26.650. Raegan Taylor was the top placer for the Buffs. She placed second in the floor exercise with a score of 7.700.
The Govs will next see action at the Patty Jorgenson Invitational in Pierre on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. The Buffs will host the Stanley County Invitational at the new Rise Gymnastics Building in Fort Pierre. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. The Buffs will compete in Pod 2, meaning they will start competing at around 2 p.m. CT.
