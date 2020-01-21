The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors' and Stanley County Buffaloes' wrestling teams both had wrestlers ranked in the Dakota Grappler Week 6 rankings that were released on Monday.
In the Class A and Class B combined rankings, the Governors are rated no. 8 with 78 team points. Canton is the no. 1 rated team with 202 team points. The Govs are also the no. 4 rated dual team in the state with 45 seed points. The Rapid City Stevens Raiders are the no. 1 rated dual team with 45.5 seed points.
Individually, the Govs have eight athletes ranked in the Class A/B combined rankings. Senior Cade Hinkle is ranked fourth at 145 pounds. Senior Jack Van Camp and junior Preston Taylor are ranked fifth in their respective weight classes. Sophomore Blake Judson is ranked sixth at 106 pounds. Freshman Deegan Houska (126 pounds) and Regan Bollweg (195 pounds) are ranked ninth. Juniors Tyson Johnson and Maguire Raske are each ranked tenth in their weight classes.
The Buffs have four wrestlers ranked in the Class B rankings. Junior Dylan Endres is sixth at 285 pounds. Freshman Chase Hanson is ninth at 106 pounds, while senior Reid Wieczorek is ninth at 170 pounds. Junior Sydney Tubbs is 12th at 220 pounds.
The Buffs will compete at the Winner Invitational in Winner on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
The Govs competed in a dual with Brandon Valley on Tuesday night. Look for results from that dual in a future Capital Journal edition. The Govs will compete in the East/West Duals at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday and Saturday. Action on Friday is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT, while action on Saturday will start at 9:30 a.m. CT.
