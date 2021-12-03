The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes gymnastics teams each saw action at the Huron Quadrangular at the Tiger Activity Center in Huron on Thursday. The other teams competing in the quadrangular were the Chamberlain Cubs and Huron Tigers.
On the varsity side, the Govs placed first as a team with a score of 126.80. The Cubs placed second with a score of 122.30, while the Tigers placed third with a score of 112.25. The Buffs placed fourth with a score of 110.20.
Individual highlights for the Govs gymnastics team include sophomore Nevaeh Karber, who placed first in the uneven parallel bars. Freshman Emmy Loe placed first in the floor exercise with a score of 9.1, which was an in-season qualifying score. Karber placed second in the all-around with a score of 32.05, while Loe placed third with a score of 31.6.
On the junior varsity level, the Govs placed first with a score of 108.7. The Cubs placed second with a score of 95.6, while the Tigers placed third with a score of 93.15. The Buffs came in fourth with a score of 33.25.
Individual highlights for the Govs junior varsity include eighth grader Gwen Richter, who placed first in the vault with a score of 8.2. Eighth grader Natalie Flottmeyer placed first in the floor exercise with a score of 8.05. Eighth grader Rebecca Spitzer placed first in the uneven parallel bars (6.05), balance beam (6.75) and all-around (27.95).
The Govs gymnastics team will next see action at the Lolly Forseth Invitational at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. The Buffs will next compete in the Wagner Gymnastics Tournament in Wagner next Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
