200203-sports-pierrewrestle_outbound 3.jpg
Everyone pitches in to help roll up the mats after Pierre Governors wrestled against Huron Tigers in a dual-meet in Riggs Gymnasium Jan. 30 in Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

The Week 9 Dakota Grappler Class A, Class B and Combined A and B ratings were released on Monday, Feb. 10. Both the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes had wrestlers ranked in their respective classes.

In Class A, the Govs are ranked fifth in the team standings, with a projected 103 team points. Brandon Valley is the top ranked team with 158 team points. The Govs are the top ranked dual team in Class A with 46.100 seed points.

Individually, the Govs have ranked wrestlers in all 14 weight classes. They are led by junior Regan Bollweg, who is the top ranked wrestler at 195 pounds. Senior Jack Van Camp is ranked third at 152 pounds, while senior Cade Hinkle is ranked fourth at 145 pounds. Sophomore Blake Judson is ranked fifth at 106 pounds. Juniors Jacob Larson, Preston Taylor and Tyson Johnson are all ranked seventh in their weight classes. Sophomore Hayden Shaffer is ranked eighth at 132 pounds.

The Buffs have three ranked wrestlers in the Class B rankings. Senior Reid Wieczorek is ranked eighth at 170 pounds. Junior Dylan Endres is ranked 10th at 285 pounds, while freshman Chase Hanson is ranked 12th at 106 pounds.

