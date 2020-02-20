The final Dakota Grappler Class A and Class B Ratings were released earlier this week. Both the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes had wrestlers ranked in their respective polls.
In the Class A team ratings, the Govs are tied for fourth with Rapid City Central with a projected total of 115 team points. Chamberlain is sixth with 74 projected points, while Watertown is third with 133 team points. Brandon Valley is the top rated team with 161 projected team points, while Rapid City Stevens is second with 139 team points.
Individually, the Govs have 13 ranked wrestlers. Two of those wrestlers moved up in the rankings. Eighth grader Trey Lewis is ranked eighth at 113 pounds, while junior Maguire Raske is ranked fourth at 182 pounds.
In the Class B team ratings, Canton is still the top rated team with a projected 215 team points. Winner Area is rated second with 147 team points, while Burke/Gregory is third with 104 team points.
Individually, the Buffs have three ranked wrestlers, none of which have moved up in their weight classes. Freshman Chase Hanson is ranked 12th at 106 pounds, while senior Reid Wieczorek is ranked ninth at 170 pounds. Junior Dylan Endres is ranked tenth at 285 pounds.
The Govs will next see action at the Region 3A Tournament in Aberdeen on Saturday. That tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT. The Buffs will compete at the Region 4B Tournament in Hill City. That tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.