The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team played a pair of home games at Riggs Gymnasium this past weekend against teams from Rapid City. They played the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Friday night, and the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s game saw the Raiders use their size and athleticism to their advantage. They led 16-14 after the first quarter, and 26-21 at halftime. The third quarter was the worst for the Govs. They scored just four points, while giving up 14. The Govs responded in the fourth quarter by attempting a comeback, but their efforts fell short. The Raiders won 51-46.
The Raiders were led by senior center Mason Steele, who had 12 points. Senior guard Daniel Vigoren added ten points. The Govs were led by senior center Grey Zabel, who was the lone Govs player in double figures with 14 points. The Govs struggled from the free throw line, converting just 29 percent of their attempts. They had five missed shots from the free throw line in the loss.
Saturday’s game saw the guards for the visiting Cobblers take advantage. The Cobblers led 14-13 after one, and 31-24 at halftime. The Govs won the third quarter by outscoring the Cobblers 9-7, but their momentum would not last. The Cobblers made clutch baskets down the stretch to win the game 57-48.
The Cobblers were led by junior forward Kohl Meisman, who had a game high 28 points. Junior guard Micah Swallow had 12 points, while Julian Swallow added nine. The Govs were led by freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had 13 points. Senior center Grey Zabel added 12 points, while junior center James Mikkonen had eight points. The Govs shot much better from the free throw line (75 percent), but they didn’t get to the line much, especially in the second half. The Govs had nine team fouls in the second half, while the Cobblers had just one. The Govs also committed 17 turnovers in the loss.
The Govs (0-8) will play what could be the most daunting stretch of games of their season this week. Tuesday will see them travel to Sturgis for a battle with the Sturgis Brown Scoopers (2-4). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Govs will play the Mitchell Kernels (0-6) at the Corn Palace in Mitchell on Thursday in a matchup of winless teams. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Their final game of the weekend will see the Govs travel to Gillette, Wyoming for the first time ever to play the Thunder Basin Bolts (8-3). Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT.
