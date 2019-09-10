The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Sully Buttes Chargers football teams still sit atop their respective classes in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Poll.
The Govs (2-0) are in first place in the Class 11AA poll. They have outscored their opponents 86-6. The Govs host Yankton on Friday in their homecoming game at Hollister Field in Pierre. Yankton fell from no. 2 to no. 3 in Class 11AA after losing to Dakota Valley, who is the no. 4 team in 11A.
The Chargers (3-0) are in first place in the 9A poll. They have outscored their opponents 164-34. The Chargers defense has allowed less points in each game as the season has gone on. They will host Herreid/Selby Area in a homecoming game in Onida on Friday night. Herreid/Selby Area is receiving votes in the 9B poll.
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll
(rank, school, record, votes, last week’s ranking)
Class 11AAA
1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (24), 2-0, 120, 1
2. Brandon Valley, 1-1, 92, 4
3. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 1-1, 60, 2
4. Harrisburg, 2-0, 58, RV
5. Sioux Falls Washington, 1-1, 17, 3
Receiving Votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 11, Rapid City Stevens 2.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre T.F. Riggs (24), 2-0, 120, 1
2. Brookings, 2-0, 95, 3
3. Yankton, 1-1, 65, 2
4. Mitchell, 1-1, 39, 4
5. Huron, 1-1, 38, 5
Receiving Votes: Sturgis 3.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (21), 2-0, 114, 1
2. Madison (3), 2-0, 95, 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian, 2-0, 63, 3
4. Dakota Valley, 1-1, 50, 4
5. Dell Rapids, 2-0, 26, RV
Receiving Votes: West Central 9, Tri-Valley 1.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan (19), 3-0, 115, 1
2. Winner (5), 3-0, 99, 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton, 2-0, 66, 3
4. Webster, 3-0, 36, T-4
5. St. Thomas More, 2-1, 33, T-4
Receiving Votes: McCook Central/Montrose 10, Groton Area 1.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (22), 3-0, 117, 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (2), 2-0, 90, 2
3. Baltic, 2-0, 70, 3
4. Parker, 3-0, 44, 4
5. Deuel, 2-0, 38, 5
Receiving Votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 1.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (14), 3-0, 106, T-1
2. Canistota/Freeman (8), 3-0, 103, T-1
3. Britton-Hecla (2), 2-0, 71, 3
4. Howard, 2-0, 42, 4
5. Kimball/White Lake, 3-0, 23, 5
Receiving Votes: Gregory 11, Timber Lake 3, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (22), 3-0, 118, 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2), 3-0, 88, 4
3. Wolsey-Wessington, 2-1, 62, 3
4. Alcester-Hudson, 3-0, 35, RV
5. Faulkton Area, 1-1, 30, 2
Receiving Votes: Herreid/Selby Area 18, Corsica-Stickney 7, Harding County 2.
