The final South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for Class 11B and the three nine-man classes were released on Monday. A poll for the three bigger classes will continue next week.
The no. 1 ranked Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (8-0) will play the unranked Douglas Patriots (1-7) in Box Elder on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The Patriots are receiving votes in the 11AA poll.
The unranked Stanley County Buffaloes (3-5) will play the unranked McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars (7-1) in Salem on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Fighting Cougars are receiving votes in the 11B poll. Thursday’s game is a first round game in the Class 11B Playoffs.
The no. 1 ranked Sully Buttes Chargers (8-0) will play the unranked New Underwood Tigers (6-2) in Onida on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Thursday’s game is a first round game in the Class 9A Playoffs.
Full South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (21) 7-1 105 1
2. SF Lincoln 7-1 84 2
3. Brandon Valley 6-2 62 3
4. SF O’Gorman 6-2 42 5
5. Harrisburg 5-3 22 4
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Brookings 7-1 84 2
3. Mitchell 4-4 54 3
4. Huron 4-4 38 4
5. Sturgis 3-5 28 5
Receiving votes: Yankton 5, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (16) 7-1 100 1
2. Dell Rapids (5) 8-0 89 2
3. Canton 6-2 63 4
4. Dakota Valley 5-3 34 5
5. Lennox 4-4 14 RV
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 9, Madison 6.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 8-0 103 1
2. Winner (2) 8-0 86 2
3. Webster Area 8-0 60 3
4. St. Thomas More 7-1 42 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6-2 20 5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 2, Mobridge-Pollock 2.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Bon Homme 7-1 82 2
3. Deuel 7-1 64 3
4. Hamlin 6-2 43 4
5. Parker 6-2 17 RV
Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 2, Baltic 2.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (16) 8-0 98 2
2. Canistota/Freeman (4) 7-1 76 1
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 7-0 74 3
4. Howard 7-1 42 4
5. Gregory 7-1 25 5
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 8-0 105 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 7-1 84 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 6-2 60 3
4. Harding County 7-1 45 4
5. Langford Area 6-2 19 5
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 2.
