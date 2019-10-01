The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Sully Buttes Chargers remain as the top ranked teams in their respective classes in this week’s South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll.
The Govs (5-0) face the no. 4 ranked Huron Tigers (3-2) in Huron this week. The Govs are coming off a 72-0 road victory over Spearfish, while the Tigers defeated Sturgis Brown 35-13. Friday’s game is a rematch of last year’s Class 11AA State Championship Game that the Govs won 38-20.
The Chargers (5-0) face an unranked North Border Titans (1-4) team in Eureka. The Chargers are coming off a 54-0 road victory over Hitchcock-Tulare, while the Titans lost 44-8 to Ipswich/Edmunds Central. The Chargers won 24-14 in last season’s matchup in Onida.
The unranked Stanley County Buffaloes (3-3) will face the no. 4 ranked Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans (3-2) in Mount Vernon. The Buffs are ranked no. 14 in the SDHSAA standings, while the Titans are ranked no. 6. The Buffs are coming off a 35-7 victory over Wagner, while the Titans lost 14-6 to the no. 2 ranked Winner Warriors. The Buffs lost to the Titans twice last season. Both games were in Mount Vernon.
Full South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 30 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (20) 4-1 112 1
2. SF Roosevelt (3) 4-1 95 2
3. SF Lincoln 4-1 58 4
4. Harrisburg 4-1 54 3
5. SF O’Gorman 3-2 26 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 5-0 115 1
2. Brookings 5-0 92 2
3. Mitchell 3-2 68 3
4. Huron 3-2 43 5
5. Yankton 2-3 27 4
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 4-1 111 1
2. Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2
3. Dakota Valley 4-1 73 3
4. SF Christian 3-2 32 5
5. Madison 2-3 22 4
Receiving votes: Canton 14, Tri-Valley 1.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (20) 6-0 112 1
2. Winner (3) 6-0 95 2
3. Webster Area 5-0 58 3
4. St. Thomas More 4-1 37 5
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-2 27 4
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 15, McCook Central/Montrose 1.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (20) 6-0 112 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (3) 5-0 95 2
3. Baltic 4-1 52 5
4. Deuel 4-1 44 4
5. Parker 4-1 31 3
Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 9, Hamlin 2.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (13) 5-0 102 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (9) 5-0 100 2
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 5-0 71 3
4. Gregory 5-0 47 5
T-5. Howard 4-1 12 RV
T-5. Kimball/White Lake 4-1 12 4
Receiving votes: Warner 1.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 5-0 113 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 5-0 94 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 67 3
4. Harding County 4-1 40 5
5. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 20 RV
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 9, Langford Area 2.
