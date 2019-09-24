The latest South Dakota Prep Media Football poll was released on Monday. As it stands, two local teams remain atop their respective rankings.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are still ranked no. 1 in Class 11AA with 23 first place votes. Three of their next four games are against teams in the Top Five of Class 11AA. Those games are: Oct. 4 at no. 5 Huron, Oct. 11 vs. no. 2 Brookings, and Oct. 18 at no. 3 Mitchell. The Govs play against unranked Spearfish in Spearfish on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.
The Sully Buttes Chargers remain at no. 1 in Class 9A with 14 first place votes. The toughest opponent left on their schedule is Faulkton Area, who is receiving votes in the 9B poll. The Chargers play Faulkton on Oct. 11 in Onida. The Chargers play against the unranked Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in Hitchcock on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (21) 3-1 112 1
2. SF Roosevelt (1) 3-1 83 3
3. Harrisburg (1) 4-0 74 4
4. SF Lincoln 3-1 47 5
5. SF O’Gorman 2-2 27 2
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 2.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 4-0 115 1
2. Brookings 4-0 92 2
3. Mitchell 2-2 56 3
4. Yankton 2-2 48 5
5. Huron 2-2 29 4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 5.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (17) 3-1 107 1
2. Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 94 2
3. Dakota Valley 3-1 72 3
4. Madison 2-2 40 4
5. SF Christian 2-2 15 5
Receiving votes: Canton 11, Tri-Valley 4, West Central 2.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (21) 5-0 113 1
2. Winner (2) 5-0 93 2
3. Webster Area 4-0 53 3
4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-1 51 4
5. St. Thomas More 4-1 32 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 3.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (21) 5-0 112 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (2) 4-0 94 2
3. Parker 4-0 62 3
4. Deuel 4-0 49 4
5. Baltic 3-1 28 5
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (14) 4-0 103 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (8) 5-0 98 2
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 4-0 75 3
4. Kimball/White Lake 4-0 38 4
5. Gregory 4-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Howard 4.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 4-0 113 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 5-0 94 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 58 4
4. Alcester-Hudson 4-1 49 5
5. Harding County 3-1 24 RV
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 5, Faulkton Area 2.
