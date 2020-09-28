The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams saw action for the first time since Sept. 5 on Saturday. They competed in the Rapid City Stevens Raiders Invitational at Rapid City Stevens High School in Rapid City.
The Govs cheer team finished eighth out of eight teams by finishing with a score of 94 points. Douglas/STM finished one spot above them with 98 points. Rapid City Stevens won the cheer competition with a score of 153.30 points.
The Govs dance team finished third out of six teams by finishing with a score of 153.25 points. Rapid City Stevens placed first with a score of 164 points, while Rapid City Central placed second with a score of 161.25 points. The Govs placed second in Jazz dance Hip Hop dance.
The Govs are next scheduled to see competition at the O'Gorman Invitational on Tuesday in Sioux Falls. Competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
