O'Gorman Cheer & Dance Invite 20191001

Members of the Pierre Stunt & Tumble team perform on last week at the O’Gorman Cheer & Dance Invite in Sioux Falls.

 Michael G Brown_Michael G Brown Photography

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Brandon Valley Invitational in Brandon on Tuesday.

The Govs cheer team finished in 18th place out of 18 teams after finishing with a score of 133. Platte-Geddes finished one spot ahead of the Govs by finishing with a score of 147.5. Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the cheer competition after finishing with a score of 286.5, which was above Sioux Valley’s score of 271.

The Govs dance team finished in 12th place out of 16 teams after finishing with a score of 199.33. Rapid City Stevens finished one spot ahead of the Govs after finishing with a score of 208.33, while Mitchell finished one spot below with a score of 198.33. Brandon Valley won the dance competition after finishing with a score of 279.17, while Sioux Falls Washington finished in second place with a score of 276.50.

The Govs dance team placed 15th in Jazz, 12th place in Pom, and tenth place in Hip Hop.

The next time the Govs cheer and dance teams see action will be next Thursday. They will head to the ESD Invitational in Mitchell. Competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Full results for Pierre cheer and dance teams at Brandon Valley Invitational

Grand Champion Cheer

18, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 133

Grand Champion Dance

12, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 199.33

Jazz

15, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 197.5

Pom

12, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 190.5

Hip Hop

10, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 210

Tags

Load comments