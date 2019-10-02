O'Gorman Cheer & Dance Invite 20191001

The Pierre Riggs High School Dance Squad performs in the Hip Hop division on Tuesday at the O’Gorman Cheer & Dance Invite in Sioux Falls.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Invitational at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

The Govs dance team placed sixth with a score of 204.67. They placed sixth in jazz and pom, and fifth in hip hop.

The Govs cheer team placed 11th with a score of 126.

The Govs cheer and dance teams will next see action at the Brandon Valley Invitational next Tuesday in Brandon. That competition is set to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs cheer and dance teams at O’Gorman Invitational

Grand Champion Cheer

11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 126

Grand Champion Dance

6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 204.67

Jazz

6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 208

Pom

6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 195.5

Hip Hop

5, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 210.5

