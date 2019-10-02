The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Sioux Falls O’Gorman Invitational at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
The Govs dance team placed sixth with a score of 204.67. They placed sixth in jazz and pom, and fifth in hip hop.
The Govs cheer team placed 11th with a score of 126.
The Govs cheer and dance teams will next see action at the Brandon Valley Invitational next Tuesday in Brandon. That competition is set to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs cheer and dance teams at O’Gorman Invitational
Grand Champion Cheer
11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 126
Grand Champion Dance
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 204.67
Jazz
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 208
Pom
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 195.5
Hip Hop
5, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 210.5
