Pierre Cheer

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Competitive Cheer team competed in the Brookings Invitational at the Swiftel Center in Brookings on Saturday.

 Sean Welsh/Brookings Register

The Govs competitive cheer team finished in 18th place out of 18 teams by finishing with a score of 126. Sioux Falls Lincoln finished one spot above the Govs by getting a score of 134. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the cheer competition after finishing with a score of 289.5, which was seven points more than Sioux Valley.

The Govs competitive dance team finished in 11th place out of 14 teams by finishing with a score of 222.67. Rapid City Stevens finished one spot above the Govs after finishing with a score of 223.33, while Aberdeen Central finished one spot below the Govs after finishing with a score of 216.83. Brandon Valley won the dance competition after finishing with a score of 277.17, which was about 11 points higher than Sioux Falls Washington’s score.

The Govs dance team finished eighth in Hip Hop, and 11th in Pom. They tied for ninth place with Rapid City Stevens in Jazz. Brandon Valley placed first in Jazz and Pom. They tied for first place with Sioux Falls Washington in Hip Hop.

The next time the Govs competitive cheer and dance teams see action will be at the Huron Invitational in Huron on Tuesday. Action at that competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Competitive Cheer and Dance teams at Brookings Invitational

Competitive Cheer

18, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 126

Competitive Dance

11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 222.67

Hip Hop

8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 227

Jazz

T9, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 222

Pom

11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 219

