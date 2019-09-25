The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Huron Invitational at the Huron Arena on Tuesday night.
The Governors cheer team placed tenth out of ten teams after finishing with a score of 147.50. Their score was three points lower than Yankton’s score of 150.50. Harrisburg won the cheer competition after finishing with a score of 240/50, which was 5.5 points better than Sioux Falls Washington.
The Govs dance team placed seventh out of nine teams after finishing with a score of 212.67. Their score was below Watertown’s score of 226.67, but it was higher than Mitchell’s score of 192. Sioux Falls Washington won the dance competition after finishing with a score of 274.33.
The Govs dancers placed sixth in Hip Hop, and seventh in both Pom and Jazz. Sioux Falls Washington placed first in both the Hip Hop and Pom portions of competition, while Harrisburg placed first in Jazz.
The next time the Govs cheer and dance teams see competition will be this coming Tuesday when they travel to Sioux Falls for the O'Gorman Invitational. That competition is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre cheer and dance teams at Huron Invitational
Grand Champion Cheer
10, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 147.50
Grand Champion Dance
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 212.67
Hip Hop
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 213
Pom
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 212.5
Jazz
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 212.5
