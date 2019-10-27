The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed at the State Competitive Cheer and Dance Competition at Aberdeen Central High School on Saturday.
The Govs cheer team placed 14th out of 17 teams after finishing with a score of 178.5. The Yankton Gazelles placed one spot below the Govs with a score of 175.5, while the Rapid City Stevens Raiders placed one spot above with a score of 184. Sioux Falls Washington won the State Cheer Competition after finishing with a score of 292.5, which is four points better than the score of Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
The Govs dance team placed 11th out of 17 teams after finishing with a score of 221.5. They placed tied for tenth in Hip Hop, and 11th in both Jazz and Pom. Sioux Falls Washington took home their second state title of the day after finishing with a score of 293.83. They placed first in Jazz and Hip Hop, and second in Pom.
Saturday’s competition was the last for several Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors. Seniors on the Pierre cheer team are Shante Black Bird, Zoe Blumer, Peyton Buffalo, Ashley Korber, Abigail Kraenzel, Hailee Like, Sydney Morley, Josie Munson, Jasmine Rounds and Rylee Youngberg. Seniors on the Pierre dance team include Paige Brandt, Alexia Morris, Bailey Nelson and Hattie Shaffer.
Full Results for Pierre cheer and dance teams at State
Grand Champion Cheer
14, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 178.5
Grand Champion Dance
11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 221.5
Jazz
11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 223
Pom
11, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 211.5
Hip Hop
T10, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 230
