The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Brandon Valley Invitational in Brandon on Tuesday.
The Govs cheer team earned 14th place out of 14 teams by finishing with a score of 133.5. Platte-Geddes finished one spot ahead of the Govs by scoring 10 more points. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the cheer competition with a team score of 278 points, which was seven points more than the second place score of Harrisburg.
The Govs dance team earned 10th place out of 13 teams by finishing with a score of 267 points. Mitchell placed one spot higher by having one more point than the Govs. Brandon Valley won the dance competition by finishing with a score of 366.75. Harrisburg came in second place with a score of 344.75.
The Govs dance team also placed seventh in Jazz with a score of 266 points. They placed sixth in Hip Hop with a score of 268.
The Govs cheer and dance team will next see action at the Mitchell Invitational in Mitchell on Saturday. That competition is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. CT.
