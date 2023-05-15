Pierre baseball tallied two more wins when the Governors swept Rapid City Stevens in Sunday’s doubleheader at Hyde Stadium, extending their winning streak to 10 games to close the regular season.
The Govs beat the Raiders, 5-2, in Game 1 and followed that with a 7-6 comeback win in Game 2.
On Mar. 28, Pierre rallied from down one run in the seventh to defeat Sioux Falls Lincoln in Game 2 of another home doubleheader, thanks to a walk-off sacrifice fly by Govs sophomore Charlie Simpson.
They swept the Patriots as well by scores of 8-5 and 4-3, respectively.
Two weekends later, almost identically, sophomore George Stalley hit a sac fly to left field in Game 2 of Sunday’s action, which allowed junior Cade Kaiser to tag up and score from third base — Pierre’s second walk-off win of 2023.
“It was pretty amazing,” Stalley said following his team’s final regular-season contest.
“I was pretty excited,” he added. “(Joined) a special club with Charlie Simpson — the walk-off club.”
The Govs entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 6-4, and it didn’t take long for them to get the rally started.
On the very first pitch of the inning by Rapid City’s Kade Walker, junior Jett Zabel, Pierre’s designated hitter in the finale, lined a single to right field.
Then, after a pop out by senior catcher Deegan Houska, senior third baseman Jonathan Lyons and junior shortstop Cade Kaiser recorded back-to-back walks, loading the bases for the Govs.
That gave sophomore second baseman Dawson Getz an opportunity to possibly tie the game, and he did just that.
Getz grounded into a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error by the Raiders allowed Zabel and junior Spencer Easland, who pinch ran for Lyons, to score.
Tie game.
Now Pierre had runners on first and second with just one away.
“Once the two runs scored and it was tied, I was like, ‘There goes all the pressure,’” Stalley said. “‘Just got to get them in somehow.’”
At this point, Stalley most likely needed a hit to bring in the winning run, but that changed when Kaiser stole third base, setting up the sac fly opportunity.
Stalley battled to a full count before connecting his flyball to field, sending the Governor faithful home happy on Mother’s Day.
“For that to happen to him is a big deal, and it’ll definitely help his confidence,” Pierre head coach Steve Gray said.
Sunday’s finale marked the sixth comeback win for Gray’s team this season. But it looked bleak for the Govs early on.
Pierre quickly trailed 6-1 after Stevens scored five in the second inning.
Senior Jackson Edman toed the rubber for the Govs, and he struggled versus the Raiders. On 50 pitches, Edman went just 1.1 innings, totaling two strikeouts and three walks and allowing four hits and six earned runs.
After a hit-by-pitch, two walks and three hits allowed by Edman with just one out in the second, sophomore JJ Bucholz had to come in relief.
“Jackson is going to have better days — He’s a better pitcher than that,” Gray said. “(Stevens) is a good, young team, and they’re going to take advantage of opportunities.”
Bucholz retired the side without further damage done by the Raiders and went on to finish this one. The sophomore slinger tallied four strikeouts and two walks while only giving up a hit in a 75-pitch, scoreless outing.
Bucholz’s efforts gave him the win.
“He’s a very quiet, unassuming kid who just has a competitive spirit about him. But he’s calm,” Gray said. “He just comes in and does his job.”
Because of Bucholz’s performance on the mound, that allowed Pierre to gradually climb its way back into Game 2.
Getz and Zabel shrunk the Govs’ deficit to 6-3 after scoring on a wild pitch in the second and passed ball in the fifth, respectively.
Then senior infielder Lincoln Kienholz smashed his third home run to left field in the sixth, setting things up in the final frame.
“It kind of did seem like everything was going wrong in that (second) inning — There was a little bit of doubt,” Stalley said. “But, I mean, we have some of the most talented players in the state. We always have confidence.”
Pierre finished with nine hits, four walks and two errors in the second of two games Sunday. The Govs also stole four bases, courtesy of Stalley, Kaiser, Zabel and senior center fielder Brecken Krueger.
Zabel shined at the dish, going a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Gray explained what this type of win says about his squad.
“We’ll find a way to grind it out and win when we probably didn’t play our best baseball in the second game,” he said. “That’s how good championship teams are. They find a way to win games.”
Game 1 didn’t have as much drama, but that’s because Kienholz made life difficult for Stevens hitters.
The senior got the nod to begin Sunday’s action, and he had a no-hitter bid until the Raiders recorded a one-out single in the sixth. After they scored their first run via bunt and hit another single, Lyons replaced Kienholz on the mound.
Kienholz, who got the win, ended his day with 13 strikeouts and two walks and allowed three hits and two earned runs on 85 pitches.
In 1.2 innings of work, Lyons struck out one and walked one while giving up three hits on 29 pitches. He was credited with the save.
Kienholz said the key to his success was “mixing” his pitching arsenal of fastball, curveball and changeup.
“I started out slow a little bit, but I worked my way back into it,” he added. “I just kept doing what I know I can do. I had support from my teammates as well.”
Gray shared his thoughts on Kienholz’s performance on the hill Sunday.
“Hard to believe he really didn’t have his best stuff today. He just didn’t feel as comfortable as he did the game before,” Gray said.
For Kienholz, this was his third-straight outing with double-digit strikeouts. He recorded 14 against Brookings on Apr. 25 and 11 in a no-hitter versus Brandon Valley on May 6.
The Ohio State University football signee also helped himself at the plate in Game 1 Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI.
“That kid is just a competitor. That’s just what he does,” Gray said.
In three at-bats, Getz also racked up two hits and an RBI. Pierre totaled six hits, three walks and an error.
Sophomore Trevor Rounds had a team-high two stolen bases while Getz, Krueger and Kaiser tallied one each.
But Kienholz felt the Govs had missed opportunities to put this one even further out of reach.
“I think we got to hit the ball better. We just have to do our jobs, just move runners around,” he said. “I think we did a good job of that to start the game. But, I mean, it was the late innings where he had guys on second and third, and we didn’t execute.”
With Sunday’s wins, Pierre currently sits third in the Class A standings at 10-5, only behind Harrisburg (8-3) and Yankton (12-5). The Govs are also in a great position to be a host for the playoffs, as the top-four seeds get that reward.
“We’re just excited to be at home. That’s a big deal for us. It's good for the (seniors), having their graduation next Sunday and having them at home the day before,” Gray said. “Hopefully, we can put two good games together and come out with a legion championship.”
Pierre will play its postseason-opener on May 20, but its opponent, along with the start time of that game, are still in question.
But what is a given is that the Govs need to win four more games to capture this year’s state champions.
Kienholz explained how his team can get that done.
“We just got to keep doing what we’re doing,” he said. “We got to hit better, move runners better and just keep playing with energy.”
Stalley shared some final thoughts, as he and his teammates prepare for the playoffs.
“Don’t let the Governors get hot,” he said.
