Pierre baseball tallied two more wins when the Governors swept Rapid City Stevens in Sunday’s doubleheader at Hyde Stadium, extending their winning streak to 10 games to close the regular season.

The Govs beat the Raiders, 5-2, in Game 1 and followed that with a 7-6 comeback win in Game 2.

George Stalley

Pierre's George Stalley high-fives head coach Steve Gray after driving in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in Game 2 of a doubleheader with Rapid City Stevens.
JJ Bucholz

Pierre's JJ Bucholz during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader with Rapid City Stevens.
Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz pitched 5.1 innings in Game 1 versus the Raiders. He totaled 13 strikeouts and two walks while giving up three hits and two earned runs.
Spencer Easland

Pierre's Spencer Easland slides head-first into third base during Sunday's doubleheader with the Raiders.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments