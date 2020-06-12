Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball coach Scott DeBoer resigned earlier this week after six years as head coach. DeBoer is moving to Watertown with his family, as his wife Heather will be the new Roosevelt Elementary School Principal.
DeBoer’s record as head coach was 55-80. He led the Govs to two State Tournament berths. The then-Lady Govs placed seventh in 2015, and eighth in 2017. DeBoer was the 2018 Region 3 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
DeBoer joined the Governors basketball program as an assistant boys coach in 2010 after he graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in history and secondary education. DeBoer was an assistant under boys coach Terry Becker for three seasons, with a brief stop as a graduate assistant at Northern State in 2012-13 while DeBoer was pursuing his masters.
DeBoer’s athletic background includes his time at Huron, where he was a two-time All-Eastern South Dakota Conference selection. DeBoer played one season at Mount Marty College. While at SDSU, DeBoer was an assistant coach for the Brookings Bobcats. Basketball runs in the DeBoer family. Scott’s father Bob DeBoer was an assistant coach in the boys and girls programs in Huron when Scott was younger.
DeBoer is the second head girls basketball coach in the area to leave in recent months. Stanley County’s Adam Dannenbring left Stanley County after his wife accepted a job in the Washington D.C. area.
