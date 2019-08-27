The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf teams had two teams competing at the Pierre Golf Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Tuesday. There were 13 teams and 77 athletes in competition.
As a team, Pierre Team One placed sixth with a score of 354. They were two strokes behind Mitchell, but two strokes ahead of Huron. Pierre Team Two placed tenth with a score of 375. The Rapid City Stevens Raiders won the Pierre Golf Invitational after finishing with a score of 312, which has 17 strokes better than the Watertown Arrows.
Individually, Pierre Team One was led by the duo of senior Grady Klundt and junior Raef Briggs, each of whom finished tied for 15th place with scores of 86. Pierre Team Two was led by freshman Jonathan Lyons, who finished tied for 26th place with a score of 90. Rapid City Stevens senior Ben Daane won the Pierre Golf Invitational after finishing with a score of 72, with was two strokes better than teammate Adam Salter.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team will next see action at the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Friday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre golf teams at Pierre Golf Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre
Team Results
6, Pierre Team One, 354
10, Pierre Team Two, 375
Individual Results
T15, Grady Klundt, Pierre Team One, 86
T15, Raef Briggs, Pierre Team One, 86
T26, Jonathan Lyons, Pierre Team Two, 90
T33, Carter Karst, Pierre Team One, 91
T33, Nicklaus Bothun, Pierre Team One, 91
T38, Sawyer Lee, Pierre Team Two, 93
T40, Luke Olson, Pierre Team One, 94
T40, Tyler Swenson, Pierre Team Two, 94
T44, Zain Baus, Pierre Team One, 96
T50, Thomas Kropp, Pierre Team Two, 98
T50, Andy Gordon, Pierre Team Two, 98
T61, Cooper Swartz, Pierre Team Two, 104
