The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team competed in the Sahli/Salmi Invitational in Aberdeen on Thursday. 198 athletes combined to compete in four races.
The girls varsity race was won by Aberdeen Central senior Melanie Jacobs, who finished with a time of 20:03.09. Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Jessica Lutmer led the Govs by placing fourth with a time of 20:37.22. As a team, Aberdeen Central took home the title with 39 team points. The Govs did not have enough athletes to meet the team qualifications.
In the boys varsity race, the Govs placed third with a score of 62 team points. Aberdeen Central won the boys varsity race by finishing with a team score of 40 team points.
Aberdeen Central senior Daniel Street won the boys varsity race with a time of 16:31.76. Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Hayden Shaffer led the Govs with a sixth place time of 17:33.82. Freshman Jared Lutmer and Blake Judson finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Trysta Johnson was the lone Govs runner in the girls junior varsity race. She finished with a time of 26:57.18. Aberdeen Central eighth grade Kaylie Peldo won the girls junior varsity race by finishing with a time of 18:19.67. Aberdeen Central once again won the girls junior varsity team title after finishing with 17 team points.
The Govs took second place in the boys junior varsity race after finishing with a team score of 37 team points. Aberdeen Central won the boys junior varsity race with a team score of 24 team points.
Pierre sophomore Bradyn Brother of All won the boys junior varsity race with a time of 15:34.23. Freshman Max Juhas finished third with a time of 15:59.27, while senior Levi McKinley took tenth place with a time of 16:35.90.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team will next see action on Sept. 19 at the Clyde Cotton Huron Invitational in Huron.
