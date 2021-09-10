The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team competed in the Sahli/Salmi Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen on Thursday.
The Govs did not field enough girls for a full cross country score. The Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles took home the girls title on their home course by finishing with an average time of 21:34.34.
Individually, sophomore Jazzlyn Rombough led the Govs by placing 12th with a time of 22:15.25. Junior Autumn Iverson had a time of 22:24.19, while freshman LizBeth Crosby had a time of 23:26.91. Watertown’s Kate McElroy placed first by finishing with a score of 20:04.15.
As a team, the Govs boys placed second with an average time of 17:49.74. Aberdeen Central once again took home the title on their home course. The boys finished with an average time of 17:21.46.
The Govs had nine boys competing on the varsity level, with three of those athletes placing in the top ten. Senior Hayden Shaffer led the Govs, and all runners, by placing first with a time of 16:30.90. Sophomore Jared Lutmer placed fourth with a time of 17:03.54, while senior Blake Judson placed eighth with a time of 17:32.82.
One interesting aspect of the results recorded by the race officials at Aberdeen is that each runner was given a miles per hour rating. On the boys side, Shaffer ran 11.9 miles per hour, while the slowest male runner ran 8.2 miles per hour. On the girls side, McElroy ran 9.3 miles per hour, while the slowest female runner ran 6.9 miles per hour.
The Govs will next see action at the Clyde Cotton Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron next Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
