The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team competed in the 2021 ESD Conference Meet at McHardy Park in Brandon on Saturday. A total of 396 athletes saw action in six races.
On the girls varsity side, the Govs placed seventh with an average time of 22:42.20. Brandon Valley took home first place with a time of 20:25.35.
Freshman LizBeth Crosby led the Govs by placing 16th with a time of 21:25.25. Brandon Valley’s Addison Scholten placed first with a time of 19:09.38.
On the boys varsity side, the Govs placed third with an average time of 17:40.92. Aberdeen Central came in first place with a time of 17:32.47.
Senior Hayden Shaffer led the Govs by placing second with a time of 16:41.52. Sophomore Jared Lutmer placed sixth with a time of 17:22.22. Junior Mason Dell came in 13th place with a time of 17:43.22. Aberdeen Central senior Josh Martin placed first with a time of 16:35.59.
For the girls junior varsity side, Harrisburg’s Tegyn Peska placed first individually, while Brandon Valley took home the team title. There were no Pierre girls running in the girls junior varsity race.
On the boys junior varsity side, the Govs placed fourth as a team, while Brandon Valley took first. The Govs were led by freshman Jacob Mason, who placed seventh. Freshman Ian Rounds placed tenth, while senior Trevin Black Bear placed 11th. Aberdeen Central’s Rylan Johnson placed first in the boys junior varsity race.
The Govs girls took first place as a team in the girls middle school race. They had five Top Ten finishers in Gwen Richter (fourth), Emlyn Swanson (sixth), Devyn Van Roekel (seventh), Jayne Lees (ninth) and Ava Johnson (tenth). Harrisburg’s Addison Reilly won the girls middle school race.
On the boys middle school side, the Govs placed fourth as a team, while Yankton placed first. Jayden Brandt was the top Govs performer after he earned a third place finish. Aberdeen’s Tate DeVries came in first place.
The Govs cross country teams will next see action on Thursday at the Roger Loecker Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. Starting time is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
