30 cross country teams and 392 athletes, including several from Pierre T.F. Riggs, saw action at the Roger Loecker Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Thursday.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls varsity placed fifth out of six teams after averaging a time of 22:23.86. They were led by junior Jessica Lutmer, who finished in seventh place, and senior Morgan Oedekoven, who finished in 14th place.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys varsity placed fourth out of seven teams after averaging a time of 18:51.42. They were led by sophomore Hayden Shaffer, who finished in ninth place with a time of 18:05.51.
The Govs junior varsity boys team placed third out of four teams after averaging a time of 21:18.76. They were led by sophomore Isaak Rombough, who finished in tenth place with a time of 20:29.92.
The Govs middle school girls finished in second place out of five teams after averaging a time of 12:12.77. They were led by Lennix Dupris, who finished in third place with a time of 11:54.95. Mason Berg finished in fifth place with a time of 12:02.29.
The Govs middle school boys finished in first place out of five teams after averaging a time of 10:45.72. They were led by Haeden Wheelhouse, who finished in second place with a time of 10:26.16. Jayden Brandt and Max Juhas finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
The next time the Govs cross country teams see action will be at Saturday’s State Cross Country Meet at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. Races are scheduled to start at noon. The Class AA boys race is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. CT, while the Class AA girls race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre Cross Country at Roger Loecker Invitational in Huron
Girls Varsity Team Results
5, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:51:59.29
Average: 22:23.86
Girls Varsity Individual Results
7, Jessica Lutmer, 21:03.51
14, Morgan Oedekoven, 21:32.12
31, Rachel Nemec, 22:41.63
37, Jazzlyn Rombough, 23:17.87
40, Hunter Martell, 23:24.16
41, BreAnna Lowery, 23:35.87
51, Kyla Keyes, 25:34.37
Boys Varsity Team Results
4, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:34.17.06
Average: 18:51.42
Boys Varsity Individual Results
9, Hayden Shaffer, 18:05.51
23, Blake Judson, 18:49.06
32, Brady Gere, 18:59.16
33, Jared Lutmer, 19:04.86
39, Jaydn Wilcox, 19:18.47
41, Tyler Gere, 19:22.59
43, Isaak Polak, 19:32.41
Junior Varsity Boys Team Results
3, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:46:33.76
Average: 21:18.76
Junior Varsity Boys Individual Results
10, Isaak Rombough, 20:29.92
13, William Foell, 20:46.17
14, Jamin McGray, 20:49.10
21, Blake Jones, 21:18.39
41, Jace Crane, 23:10.18
Middle School Girls Team Results
2, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:01:03.84
Average: 12:12.77
Middle School Girls Individual Results
3, Lennix Dupris, 11:54.95
5, Mason Berg, 12:02.29
10, Kinslee Lamb, 12:17.98
14, Ava Johnson, 12:24.03
15, Liz Beth Crosby, 12:24.59
19, Nicole Weiss, 12:38.57
20, Amara Dell, 12:41.23
22, Gwen Richter, 12:45.40
24, Charlee Williams-Smith, 12:48.93
30, Avery Lisburg, 13:29.33
36, Kinslee Pfeffer, 13:44.13
42, Stephanie Gossman, 13:51.59
58, Drew Rechtenbaugh, 14:29.92
63, Milliana Johnson, 14:42.20
64, Emily Nemec, 14:57.27
73, Bella Pickner, 15:17.87
76, Harper Reichling, 15:20.74
78, Sage Ford, 15:43.96
81, Nora Allen, 16:02.62
82, Sloane Waldron, 16:35.40
83, Deborah Wines, 16:46.00
88, Jayda Steinke, 18:12.90
91, MacKenzie Newell, 21:06.27
92, Makynna Tucker, 21:06.77
93, Haley McGray, 22:19.38
Middle School Boys Team Results
1, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 53.48.57
Average: 10:45.72
Middle School Boys Individual Results
2, Haeden Wheelhouse, 10:26.16
6, Jayden Brandt, 10:44.81
7, Max Juhas, 10:45.10
10, Riley Pfeifer, 10:55.42
11, Angelo Roubideaux, 10:57.08
12, Lincoln Schoenhard, 11:06.57
19, Carson Stoeser, 11:24.83
20, Mason Ward-Zeller, 11:28.23
21, Travis Boddicker, 11:31.86
25, Caleb Morris, 11:47.62
28, Alex Oedekoven, 11:51.46
31, Isaiah Country, 11:55.66
32, Carter Norton, 11:58.64
37, Asher Vanden Bos, 12:12.47
38, Tayshaun Agard, 12:12.99
43, Jacob Mason, 12:23.14
44, Gunner Edson, 12:24.42
46, Lincoln Dilges, 12:37.54
48, Ayden Behm, 12:39.94
51, Bridger Babcock, 12:45.85
52, Ian Rounds, 12:46.39
53, Grady Hofer, 12:47.77
56, Stefan Hopkins, 12:50.07
57, Kevin Dillon, 12:55.30
60, Dylan Dodson, 13:00.84
61, Hudson Shaffer, 13:05.08
63, Owen Heiss, 13:10.27
69, Christopher Roberts, 13:30.44
70, Kaden Cumbow, 13:30.69
71, Damen Horsley, 13:31.90
76, Gavin Black Bear, 14:03.56
77, Gavin Townley, 14:04.07
80, Gabe Hansen, 14:13.96
85, Nathanial Jensen, 15:02.42
87, Max Strangeland, 15:22.14
