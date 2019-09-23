The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team competed at the Clyde Cotton Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Saturday. Races were held in the varsity, junior varsity and middle school ranks.
The Govs boys varsity team placed tenth out of 14 teams. They had an average time of 18:55.21. Hayden Shaffer led the Govs boys by finishing in 29th place with a time of 18:12.21.
The Govs girls varsity team placed 11th out of 13 teams. They had an average time of 22:30.78. Jessica Lutmer led the Govs girls by finishing in 21st place with a time of 20:50.87.
The Govs boys junior varsity team placed sixth out of 12 teams. They had an average time of 20:38.28. The Govs boys junior varsity team was led by senior Jaydn Wilcox, who finished in 13th place with a time of 19:34.46.
The Govs girls junior varsity team was led by eighth grader Jazzlyn Rombough, who finished in 31st place with a time of 23:52.19.
The Govs middle school girls team was lead by Lennix Dupris, who finished in sixth place with a time of 12:18.01. The Govs middle school boys team was lead by Haeden Wheelhouse, who finished with a time of 10:40.70.
The Govs middle school girls team finished in third place out of seven teams. The Govs middle school boys team finished in second place out of seven teams.
The next time that the Govs cross country teams see action will be at the Rapid City Invitational at the Hart Ranch Golf Course. Action for those races is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre cross country teams in Huron
Boys Varsity-Team
10, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:34:36.02
Average Time: 18:55.21
Boys Varsity-Individual
29, Hayden Shaffer, 18:12.21
50, Trevin Black Bear, 18:48.71
55, Jared Lutmer, 19:00.51
61, Blake Judson, 19:14.10
63, Brady Gere, 19:20.49
76, Isaac Polak, 19:46.28
81, Tyler Gere, 19:54.20
Girls Varsity-Team
11, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:52:33.90
Average Time: 22:30.78
Girls Varsity-Individual
21, Jessica Lutmer, 20:50.87
53, Halli Drewes, 22:09.91
65, Rachel Nemec, 22:47.10
72, Hunter Martell, 23:20.94
73, Morgan Oedekoven, 23:25.08
80, BreAnna Lowery, 23:51.89
85, Kyla Keyes, 24:40.80
Boys Junior Varsity-Team
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:43:11.40
Average Time: 20:38.28
Boys Junior Varsity-Individual
13, Jaydn Wilcox, 19:34.46
40, Isaak Rombough, 20:36.36
48, Justin Dowling, 20:50.24
52, William Foell, 20:55.31
58, Jace Crane, 21:15.03
79, Blake Jones, 22:23.87
86, Jamin McGray, 22:46.73
Girls Junior Varsity-Individual
31, Jazzlyn Rombough, 23:52.19
46, Trysta Johnson, 25:03.07
Middle School Boys-Team
2, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 54:34.71
Average Time: 10:54.95
Middle School Boys-Individual
3, Haeden Wheelhouse, 10:40.70
4, Max Juhas, 10:42.28
14, Jayden Brandt, 10:54.40
20, Riley Pfeifer, 11:04.89
24, Lincoln Schoenhard, 11:12.44
28, Carter Sanderson, 11:20.19
33, Angelo Roubideaux, 11:28.61
35, Mason Ward-Zeller, 11:35.37
43, Travis Boddicker, 11:58.99
46, Caleb Morris, 12:01.69
47, Isaiah Country, 12:02.58
51, Evan Schwarz, 12:04.53
57, Carter Norton, 12:19.24
59, Asher Vanden Bos, 12:22.06
69, Jacob Mason, 12:39.29
74, Ian Rounds, 12:42.68
78, Bridger Babcock, 12:49.11
81, Hudson Shaffer, 12:50.07
83, Kaden Cumbow, 12:56.17
84, Ayden Behm, 12:56.61
85, Stefan Hopkins, 12:57.67
90, Alex Oedekoven, 13:06.78
91, Lincoln Diges, 13:07.10
92, Grady Hofer, 13:07.87
96, Gunner Edson, 13:17.68
100, Dylan Dodson, 13:26.87
103, Kevin Dillon, 13:33.45
111, Damen Horsley, 13:57.31
113, Gavin Black Bear, 14:02.10
118, Christopher Robers, 14:17.47
121, Gabe Hansen, 14:29.59
127, Nathanial Jensen, 14:38.09
Middle School Girls-Team
3, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:03:00.78
Average Time: 12:36.16
Middle School Girls-Individual
6, Lennix Dupris, 12:18.01
12, Mason Berg, 12:30.14
13, Liz Beth Crosby, 12:34.71
23, Ava Johnson, 12:48.39
24, Kinsley Lamb, 12:49.53
27, Charlee Williams-Smith, 12:58.86
30, Gwen Richter, 13:01.26
36, Nicole Weiss, 13:16.48
37, Amara Dell, 13:19.89
50, Milliana Johnson, 13:41.98
56, Hadley Hart, 13:53.47
66, Stephanie Gossman, 14:08.57
79, Avery Lisburg, 14:23.06
83, Kinslee Pfeffer, 14:31.41
91, Drew Rechtenbaugh, 14:53.19
94, Emily Nemec, 14:58.00
104, Sage Ford, 15:09.99
121, Harper Reichling, 16:02.02
123, Bella Pickner, 16:07.43
127, Sloane Waldron, 16:25.93
128, Nora Allen, 16:28.86
141, Jayda Steinke, 18:20.08
143, Deborah Wines, 18:54.28
145, Haley McGray, 19:39.78
146, MacKenzie Newell, 20:01.83
147, Makynna Tucker, 21:07.60
