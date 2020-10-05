The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country teams competed in the Sioux Falls XC Invitational in Sioux Falls on Thursday. A total of 379 athletes saw action in four races.
The Govs boys varsity team finished in seventh place out of 12 teams by earning 194 team points. Sioux Falls Lincoln won the team title after earning a score of 45 team points. Leading the way for the Govs was junior Hayden Shaffer, who finished in 18th place with a time of 17:04.86. Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Zeb Mendel won the boys varsity race with a time of 15:52.87.
The Govs boys junior varsity team finished in fourth place out of ten teams by earning 141 team points. Sioux Falls Lincoln once again won the team title. They earned a score of 16 team points. The Govs were led by sophomore Haeden Wheelhouse, who finished in 20th place with a time of 19:02.18. Sioux Falls Lincoln sophomore Carter Schramm won the boys junior varsity race with a time of 17:57.64.
The Govs girls varsity team finished in ninth place out of nine teams by earning 212 team points. O’Gorman won the team title by earning a score of 44 team points. The Govs were led by senior Jessica Lutmer, who finished in 13th place with a time of 19:20.03. O’Gorman senior Katie Castelli won the girls varsity race with a time of 17:54.58.
No Pierre runners competed in the girls junior varsity race. Sioux Falls Lincoln took home the girls junior varsity team title by earning 41 team points. Sioux Falls Lincoln junior Tori Williams won the junior varsity race by finishing with a time of 21:03.06.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country teams will next see action at the ESD Cross Country Conference Meet in Aberdeen on Saturday. That meet is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
