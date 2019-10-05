The Pierre T.F. Riggs cross country teams competed at the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown on Thursday.
The Govs boys team placed seventh out of nine teams after averaging a time of 18:12.40. They were led by sophomore Hayden Shaffer, who finished in 15th place with a time of 17:27.00.
Aberdeen Central won the boys race after averaging a time of 16:46.40. Aberdeen Central senior Aaron Ryan won the boys race after getting a time of 16:16.00, which was four seconds faster than Brandon Valley junior Britton Elkin.
The Govs girls team placed seventh out of eight teams after averaging a time of 21:11.40. They were led by junior Jessica Lutmer, who finished in 11th place with a time of 19:53.00.
Brandon Valley won the girls race after averaging a time of 19:57.20. Aberdeen Central junior Melanie Jacobs won the girls race after getting a time of 19:06.00, which was 11 seconds faster than Brandon Valley eighth grader Mia Wentzy.
The Govs had three junior varsity athletes running in a boys junior varsity race. They were led by freshman William Foell, who finished in 46th place with a time of 16:20.00.
The Govs cross country teams will next see action at the ESD Cross Country Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. Races for that meet are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre cross country teams at Watertown Invitational
Boys Junior Varsity Individual Results
46, William Foell, 16:20.00
55, Blake Jones, 16:35.00
60, Jamin McGray, 16:44.00
Boys Varsity Individual Results
15, Hayden Shaffer, 17:27.00
40, Blake Judson, 18:09.00
47, Jared Lutmer, 18:21.00
50, Isaac Polak, 18:32.00
52, Brady Gere, 18:33.00
53, Trevin Black Bear, 18:34.00
70, Isaak Rombough, 20:39.00
Boys Varsity Team Results
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:31:02.00
Average: 18:12.40
Girls Varsity Individual Results
11, Jessica Lutmer, 19:53.00
35, Morgan Oedekoven, 21:12.00
42, Halli Drewes, 21:25.00
43, Rachel Nemec, 21:25.00
56, BreAnna Lowery, 22:02.00
57, Hunter Martell, 22:03.00
62, Jazzlyn Rombough, 22:31.00
68, Trysta Johnson, 23:24.00
72, Kyla Keyes, 24:20.00
Girls Varsity Team Results
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:45:57.00
Average: 21:11.40
