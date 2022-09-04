Pierre dance team
The Governors dance team secured first place in the pom-pom event at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday, scoring 269 points.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

“Be somebody.” That has been the Pierre dance team’s mantra for the 2022 season. And they were definitely somebody at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday — winners of the hip-hop and pom-pom competitions for the first time under head coach Amanda Stoeser.

The Governors scored 247 points in hip-hop and 269 in pom-pom, and they won the entire event with a total of 258 team points.

Ashlyn Gourneau
Pierre's Ashlyn Gourneau during her team's performance in the pom-pom event at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.
Win
Pierre's dance team won the pom-pom and hip-hop events for the first time under head coach Amanda Stoeser on Saturday at the Pierre Invitational.
hip hop
Pierre's dance team placed first in the hip-hop event at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday, scoring 247 points.
Govs hip hop
The Govs' dance team during its performance in the hip-hop event of the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.

