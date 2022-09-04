“Be somebody.” That has been the Pierre dance team’s mantra for the 2022 season. And they were definitely somebody at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday — winners of the hip-hop and pom-pom competitions for the first time under head coach Amanda Stoeser.
The Governors scored 247 points in hip-hop and 269 in pom-pom, and they won the entire event with a total of 258 team points.
To make things even sweeter, Pierre’s seniors accomplished the feat on Senior Day in front of friends and family.
“It honestly means the world,” senior Ashlyn Gourneau said. “This is the first time that we've ever gone first place throughout my five years, and it's amazing.”
Her teammate and fellow senior Karly Harris pointed out how all of that hard work the team has put in finally paid off.
“We've been working really hard because this is something that we've always wanted and, especially, here at our home competition,” Harris said. “So we've just been wanting to show up and get it done.”
Harris added that performing in front of loved ones made the girls nervous but also made them perform better.
So, how did Pierre reach the mountaintop?
Well, according to Harris, one difference was the girls’ encouragement to one another.
“We worked really hard on having a positive mindset because we noticed that when we don't really have the best one, we don't do as well,” Harris said. “And we really practice hyping each other up and making everyone feel good about themselves. And just going out there and having a good time.”
Along with that, Stoeser said her team also won first place because of their teamwork and determination.
“They're in the weight room every week like every other team is, and they hate us for that,” Stoeser said jokingly. “But they are. They’re in the weight room. We watch film, just like every other sport. Sounds silly, but we do. We watch film every Wednesday, and we lift every Wednesday.”
For the Govs head coach, wins in both events were her first since coming to Pierre five years ago.
“It is huge,” Stoeser said. “So this week, actually, has been a huge growing week for our team. At the beginning of our season, I gave all the girls this expectation — ‘Go out there and just be somebody. Be somebody because everybody's always looking up to you.’”
That phrase “be somebody,” really hits home for Stoeser. The Pierre native said she got the idea from her former dance teacher, Sandy Spencer.
Spencer, who taught dance in Pierre, recently passed away on August 25, but it’s evident that her spirit lives on through Stoeser.
“She was my somebody that — dance was my safe place. Like that's where I went,” Stoeser said. “And she was my somebody. She was my somebody that made me feel brave. She was my someone that made me feel big, bold. She just made me feel like somebody when other people didn't. It was just my safe place. And I just want these girls to know that they can be somebody's somebody. I just tell them, ‘Go out there, be big, be bold, be brave, be somebody.’”
If Spencer was there to witness what Pierre had accomplished on Saturday, Stoeser knows that her former dance teacher would be overjoyed.
“She always would comment on all of our posts all the time that she was proud of me and proud of what I became and what we've done. So it just feels good,” Stoeser said. “We always just go out there and make sure that we do it for somebody. And today, that was — we did it for everybody. Everybody has somebody they're doing this for.”
Before the competition began at 11 a.m., the Govs honored all five of their seniors. Alex Childs, Ashley Humphrey and Hattie Larson were also among those recognized.
This group of seniors has a special bond with one another. So much so that Gourneau said “they're basically like sisters.”
Stoeser shared how much these girls have meant to her program at Pierre.
“Our seniors are very great leaders,” she said. “...Two of those seniors have been with me since I started, so they started when they were eighth graders. So they've grown with me. They've stuck with me through the good, the bad and the ugly. They're just good leaders. They're showing their skills, and they've helped build the team culture that we have.”
Assistant coach Maddie Neibauer further explained that the seniors don’t just look out for themselves. They make sure everyone feels like they belong.
“They really make it a positive environment and a good, fun, safe space,” Neibauer said. “...They make it a really awesome place to be I think for the younger girls and make them feel like they're wanted and they are needed here, too.”
Despite this being the girls’ first taste of being the top dancers, Neibauer doesn’t buy the idea that her team will be complacent going forward.
“They really do a good job at not getting discouraged,” she said. “They really always go out there and give it their all, and it's always something that Amanda and I say. It's not like (we tell them), ‘Go out there and have fun.’ That's the biggest thing, go out there, have fun, look like you're enjoying what you're doing. It's not all about winning all the time. It's awesome if that happens. Obviously, that's a perk.”
And even with a first-place finish, Stoeser said her team will continue to improve “technical stuff,” such as turns, leaps and Pierre’s timing and spacing. She also mentioned that the girls will plan to have a couple of more tricks up their sleeves in future competitions.
The Govs have two weeks off before they travel to Brookings on Sept. 17, to compete at the Swiftel Events Center at 11 a.m.
But until then, Larson said there’s one thing that Pierre will be really focusing on in upcoming practices.
“Definitely staying in unison,” she said. “That's one of the biggest things in dance is making sure we all look the same. And just making sure we stay consistent with what we've worked on in the past.”
