The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive dance team handed out their annual team awards last week.
Dancers who earned Academic All-State honors include seniors Emma Lusk, Gabbi Linn, Keara Peplinski and Taylor Evans. Junior Sydney Roberts was named an Athletic All-State dancer. Junior Maeagan Walsh was named Miss Congeniality, while eighth grader Emma Faddoul was named Rookie of the Year. Junior Jordan Reeves earned the Best Technique Award while Peplinski earned Best Facials. Junior Kennady Hanig was named the Most Improved Dancer, while Emma Lusk took home the Work Hard, Dance Hard Award. Junior Kaley Fuhrman earned the Heart of a Dancer Award, which is given to someone who is hard working, enthusiastic, a high achiever, respectful and teachable. Gabbi Linn was named the Dancer of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.