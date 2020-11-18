Dancer Awards

The Pierre dance team handed out their annual awards last week. Pictured are: (top row, l to r) Jordan Reeves, Gabbi Linn, Kennady Hanig and Sydney Roberts; (bottom row, l to r) Emma Lusk, Keara Peplinski, Maegan Walsh and Emma Faddoul.

 Courtesy Amanda Stoeser

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive dance team handed out their annual team awards last week.

Dancers who earned Academic All-State honors include seniors Emma Lusk, Gabbi Linn, Keara Peplinski and Taylor Evans. Junior Sydney Roberts was named an Athletic All-State dancer. Junior Maeagan Walsh was named Miss Congeniality, while eighth grader Emma Faddoul was named Rookie of the Year. Junior Jordan Reeves earned the Best Technique Award while Peplinski earned Best Facials. Junior Kennady Hanig was named the Most Improved Dancer, while Emma Lusk took home the Work Hard, Dance Hard Award. Junior Kaley Fuhrman earned the Heart of a Dancer Award, which is given to someone who is hard working, enthusiastic, a high achiever, respectful and teachable. Gabbi Linn was named the Dancer of the Year.

