The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors dance team held their annual end of the year awards banquet at the Riggs cafeteria on Dec. 1.
Four Govs dancers made the Academic All-State team. Those athletes are Hattie Shaffer, Paige Brandt, Alexia Morris and Bailey Nelson. All four dancers are seniors.
Sophomore Maegan Walsh was given the Miss Congeniality Award, while Bailey Nelson earned the Best Facials Award. Sophomore Katelyn Harris earned the Rookie of the Year Award, while junior Keara Peplinski was voted Most Improved. Paige Brandt was given the Work Hard, Dance Hard Award. Hattie Shaffer was given the Best Technique and Dancer of the Year Award.
The Govs dance team has four seniors on the 2019 squad. Those seniors are Paige Brandt, Alexia Morris, Bailey Nelson and Hattie Shaffer. The Govs finished out the year by finishing in 11th place at the Class AA State Competition in October.
