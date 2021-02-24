The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball took to the road on Tuesday night for a battle with the Brookings Bobcats. They defeated the Bobcats 62-41.
The Govs started the game out on fire by jumping out to a 23-6 lead after the first quarter. The Bobcats responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Govs 19-7, and bringing the Govs’ lead to 30-25 at halftime. The Bobcats made a three point shot to start the second half to make it a one possession game, but that was as close as they would get. The Govs went on a 16-0 lead to close out the third quarter. They put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Bobcats 16-13 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz had 28 points to lead the Govs. Sophomore forward Jackson Edman had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots. Senior center Denton Beck added six points in the second straight solid game for him off the bench.
Senior forward Nick Schefers had 15 points to lead the Bobcats. Junior guard Jett Leddy was next in line with five points off the bench.
The no. 13 ranked Govs (7-11) will play the no. 5 ranked O’Gorman Knights (12-6) in Sioux Falls on Saturday, while the no. 16 ranked Bobcats (3-15) will play the no. 4 ranked Harrisburg Tigers (13-5) in Brookings, also on Saturday. Tip-off for both games is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
